Normalising ties: Afghan Chargé d’Affairs calls on Dar

Naveed Siddiqui Published 10 Dec, 2024 07:26am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to normalise bilateral relations after a long stalemate, as Chargé d’Affairs of Afghanistan Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the Foreign Office on Monday.

The meeting focused on enhancing the historically close relationship between the two neighbouring countries and exploring ways to strengthen mutually-beneficial ties.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement that recently appointed Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, also attended the meeting, signalling the importance Islamabad places on its ties with Kabul.

This high-level engagement follows a significant meeting last month between Pakistan’s Chargé d’Affairs to Afghanistan Ubaidullah Nizamani and Afghan Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob.

That meeting in Kabul, held after a long diplomatic impasse, was seen as an effort to address mutual concerns. However, both sides refrained from publicly disclosing the details of their discussions.

Diplomatic sources revealed that the Pakistani envoy raised the critical issue of terrorism emanating from Afghan territory, particularly, activities of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISKP. Ubaidullah reportedly urged the Afghan leadership to take decisive action against TTP hideouts and sanctuaries believed to be operating on Afghan soil.

This ongoing rapprochement underscores Pakistan’s efforts to address security challenges while fostering cooperation with Afghanistan. Sources said that China has helped to break the deadlock between the two estranged nations.

Last month, Chinese special envoy on Afghanistan visited Pakistan before leaving to Kabul to discuss Pak-Afghan tense relationship.

