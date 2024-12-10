Sindh discussing ‘bullet train project’ with investors: Sharjeel

KARACHI Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is working to create new employment opportunities.

Addressing a press conference here Monday, he said: “No matter how much negative propaganda or conspiracies are spread, international investors remain interested in investing in Pakistan.”

He said we also met with global investors who expressed interest in investing in the agriculture, health, transport, and energy sectors.

In the health sector, we plan to establish a ‘health city’ in Karachi, which will include research laboratories and facilities for manufacturing medical equipment, he said, adding investors have pledged to invest one billion dollars in the medical sector alone, which includes purchasing land in the Dhabeji Economic Zone and setting up industries. This project is expected to create fifty thousand jobs.

He stated that foreign investors are also keen to invest in the agricultural sector. He acknowledged that the prices of fertilisers, seeds, and other inputs are very high, along with the costs of tube-wells. “We aim to increase our agricultural productivity to match that of other nations.”

Foreign investors have also shown significant interest in the energy sector. In addition to wind power generation, we are producing electricity from coal. Currently, coal offers the greatest potential for electricity generation, and Thar holds one of the largest coal reserves, he said.

Memon stated that foreign investors have also shown interest in investing in the transport sector. “Meetings with investors are ongoing, and another meeting is scheduled for tomorrow. In the transport sector, the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) is our top priority. Previously, we held discussions with one of the largest transport companies in China, about establishing a plant in Karachi to manufacture buses locally.

He stated: “We aim to introduce bullet trains, with plans for a route from Karachi to Sukkur, to make travel easier, more affordable, and time-saving. Today, we also held discussions with investors regarding the bullet train project.”

He said: “I have proposed to investors to implement the bullet train project in two phases. In the first phase, the bullet train should operate from Karachi to Hyderabad, and in the second phase it should extend from Karachi to Sukkur.” He said regarding the Motor Vehicle Fitness law, the federal and provincial governments have not played the role they should have. Now, we are taking concrete steps to address vehicle fitness issues. Two mechanisms are under consideration: either implementing a public-private partnership model or outsourcing the process to groups equipped with fitness machinery.

He said previously, there were only two inspectors for vehicle fitness checks; now there are twenty-two, but even this number is insufficient to inspect the fitness of millions of vehicles.”

He said: “Art is a significant sector, but unfortunately cinema halls are closing in our country, and talented individuals are not getting opportunities to showcase their skills. The Information Department of the Sindh Government has established a board to provide opportunities for new talent in the field of art. This initiative aims to promote a positive narrative among the people. The Sindh government is actively working to guide society towards constructive and positive thinking.”

He said the Sindh government is reserving a special quota for children with disabilities in schools. Special children will be admitted to all schools and should be integrated with general students.

In response to a question, Inam Memon stated, “The actions taken by the founder of PTI to harm Pakistan have not been his own desire; he receives instructions from somewhere else. He is willing to do anything that could harm Pakistan.

