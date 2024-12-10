AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

Well-structured system for madrassa registration developed: Tarar

Nuzhat Nazar Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar emphasized that a well-structured system for madrasa registration has been developed through extensive consultations.

This initiative seeks to integrate madrasas into the national mainstream, dispel negative perceptions, and safeguard the academic and professional prospects of current and former madrasa students.

While addressing the Ulema Conference, he also emphasized the importance of integrating madrasas into the national mainstream while addressing a gathering of Ulema and Mashaikh.

The initiative aims to eliminate the negative perceptions associated with madrasas and ensure that students currently enrolled or graduated from these institutions do not face any setbacks, he maintained.

Tarar shared that the registration of over 18,000 madrasas is a significant milestone, achieved through the collective efforts of the Directorate General of Religious Education and religious scholars.

He lauded their contributions, noting that the benefits of madrasa registration under the Ministry of Education have started to materialise, enabling students to access equal opportunities for growth in higher education and other fields.

The minister acknowledged some legal complexities preventing the Madrasa Bill from becoming law but assured the audience that their proposals would be reviewed to finalise an inclusive solution acceptable to all stakeholders. He stressed that this collaborative approach reflects the representation of all schools of thought in Pakistan.

Tarar expressed respect for prominent religious figures, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman, stating that their suggestions would also be considered. He reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering mutual agreement on the matter.

In addition, the minister addressed the significance of national security and the fight against terrorism. He announced plans for a dedicated session to discuss strategies for creating awareness and tackling these challenges.

On the occasion, Tarar recited verses from a poem by Nawabzada Nasrullah Khan, highlighting the resilience and unity of the nation in facing adversity.

The conference concluded with a consensus to continue dialogue and consultation, ensuring madrasas contribute positively to the country’s progress and unity.

Attaullah Tarar

