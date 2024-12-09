Capacity development of health workforce highlighted

LAHORE: Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Khalid Masood Gondal highlighted the need for strengthening capacities of health workforce from gender equality and health equity perspective if Pakistan is to achieve the SDGs related to Universal health Coverage here on Sunday.

Speaking at a seminar on Advancing Gender Equality, Human Rights and Health Equity Mainstreaming Across Health Sector in Punjab with WHO support at Lecture Hall 2, Dr Khalis Masud Gondal, Tamgha-e-Imtiaz and Presidential Pride of Performance, said that equipping the health work force with necessary knowledge is key to advancing Gender Equality; Human Rights and Health Equity in Health service delivery especially primary healthcare services if Pakistan is to achieve its SDGs related to Universal Health Coverage.

He shared that multi-sectoral engagements and collaborations were needed to address social determinants of health approach to health equity.

He acknowledged WHO support for reaching out to the academia engaging students and faculty for a great cause.

Keynote speakers included Head of Office WHO Sub Office Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, FJMU Alumni (UK) Dr Varda Shafi, senior faculty member Lahore College for Women University and broadcast journalist Dr Arsha Saleem Meer, WHO technical officers Dr Yahya Gulzar and Dr Irfan Ahmed, Head of Department Community Medicine FJMU Dr Taskeen Zahra, HEO District Health Authority Lahore Tahira Maryam and academician Dr Shehla Akram.

The event was attended by undergraduate MBBS and postgraduate students, nursing students, faculty members and health education tem from district Lahore.

The event was part of the larger Global 16 Days Campaign of Activism (25 Nov to 10 Dec) to create awareness on human rights, International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, rights of persons with disabilities, the anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, World AIDS Day, inculcating other areas like health equity and equality .

Head of Office WHO Sub Office Dr. Jamshaid Ahmed said, “Despite considerable achievements over the last decade, around half of Pakistan still does not have access to essential health services. Gender responsive, equity oriented and Human Right based approaches are needed to achieve targets of Universal Health Coverage.”

WHO Technical Office Dr Irfan Ahmed shared national and international data on gender-based violence and its health implications, highlighting how access to essential health services was caused by barriers related to gender inequalities, discrimination and other social and economic factors.

He said these disproportionately impact women, as well as those facing disabilities (16% of the world’s population), refugees and migrants (12% of the world’s population) and Indigenous Peoples (6% of the world’s population).

FJJMU Alumni (UK) Dr Varda Shafi elaborated communicating risks to vulnerable groups must be made part of the larger strategies.

She said, “Discrimination, human rights violations and abuses, poverty and other determinants of health underline many health disparities and intersect in ways that limit people’s abilities to make decisions about their own health, impede access to quality health care, and worsen physical and mental health outcomes.”

Broadcast journalist and LCWU faculty member Dr. Arsha Saleem Meer highlighted that Pakistan will move closer to Health for All when every health policy, strategy, Programme and initiative systematically identifies who is being left behind, addresses the root causes, and looks to improve related policies so that everyone’s health needs are addressed.

The 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) emphasize having all people receive the quality health services they need without financial hardship.

The WHO is providing support to Punjab on strengthening capacities of Health work force to address and advance Gender Equality; Human Rights and Health Equity in Health service delivery focusing PHC level services.

