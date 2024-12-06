KPK govt’s refusal to join APC for peace outrageous: Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, has said that the refusal of the provincial government of KPK, to participate in the All-Party Conference (APC) for Peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kurram is shameful.

Azma condemned PTI for playing the Pashtun card after the failure of their third rebellion. She further remarked that Gandapur has time for a prisoner but not for the better future of the Pashtuns.

Azma Bokhari went on to say that the party that has been in power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for 12 years does not want peace in the province. When all other movements and cards have failed, the Pashtun card is being exploited for ethnic purposes. Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi are using the children of Pashtuns for their ulterior motives, she added.

The Punjab Information Minister also expressed concern that the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reached alarming levels. Gandapur should have brought all stakeholders together to ensure peace in the province, she asserted. Terrorist incidents continue to occur daily in Kurram, Khyber, Bannu, and Dera Ismail Khan, she said.

Azma Bokhari further said that the military, police, and other security forces are sacrificing their lives for the defence of Pakistan. However, the disruptive party is running a vile campaign against these security forces. She added that if Ali Amin is not interested in the future of the people of the province, he should resign. In any case, his continued presence in office is not a good omen for the Pashtuns, Azma concluded.

