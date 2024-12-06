AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Pakistan Print 2024-12-06

EU team, minister discuss issues facing minorities

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:59am

LAHORE: In order to strengthen cooperation between the European Union and the Punjab government, particularly in areas of governance, human capital development, and minority welfare, European Union (EU) Sébastien Lorion, team leader for Governance and Human Capital Development, along with Sarta Rodriguez, held a meeting with Ramesh Singh Arora, the Provincial Minister for Minorities, on Thursday.

They discussed in detail how to empower minorities in Punjab through inclusive policies, access to education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. They discussed ongoing projects and potential future collaborations aimed at enhancing governance structures and promoting sustainable development within marginalized communities.

Consultant Syed Sajjad briefed about a five years strategic plan with collaboration of World Bank while Secretary HR&MA Ali Bahadur briefed about measures taken for the protection of human rights, especially for religious minorities.

Arora expressed appreciation for the European Union’s continuous support and reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being and equal rights of minority groups. He stated, “The Punjab government remains dedicated to building an inclusive society where every community, regardless of faith or background, can thrive.”

The EU’s assistance plays a crucial role in strengthening our efforts to foster a more equitable and harmonious Punjab.”

Sébastien Lorion, while acknowledging the Punjab government’s progress in minority welfare, highlighted the importance of good governance in achieving long-term sustainable development. “The EU is committed to supporting projects that contribute to strengthening democratic governance and improving the living conditions of all citizens, including the minority communities in Punjab,” Lorion said.

