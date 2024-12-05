Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 173,235 tonnes of cargo comprising 115,565 tonnes of import cargo and 57,670 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 115,565 comprised of 72,563 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 453 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 296 tonnes of Chickpeas & 42,253 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 57,670 comprised of 31,530 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 150 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 18,512 tonnes of Clinkers & 7,472 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Lamnalco Chaika, Every Legion, Xin Hang Zhou, Bison Express, Amis Glory, Wan Hai 611 & MT Khairpur berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 03 ships, namely Kai Xuan 11, Jing Chang & Addison sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a containers ship ‘Maersk Newark’ left the port on Wednesday morning, while three more ships, DM Bea, Brave Commander and Pacific ERA are expected to sail on Wednesday.

Cargo volume of 115,522 tonnes, comprising 81,405 tonnes imports cargo and 34,117 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,716 Containers (1,450 TEUs Imports& 1,266 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, AU Taurus, Venus and Marathopolis & three more ships, CMA CGM Nabucco, Cap Andreas and Valence carrying Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at LCT, SSGC and QICT respectively on Wednesday 4th December, while four more container ships, One Readiness, X-Press Mekong, Tirua and MSC Positano are due to arrive at port on Thursday 5th December, 2024.

