AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 155.22 Increased By ▲ 12.75 (8.95%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.67%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.14%)
DFML 40.31 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.21%)
DGKC 92.95 Increased By ▲ 3.64 (4.08%)
FCCL 38.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.42%)
FFBL 78.58 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.47%)
FFL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
HUBC 110.19 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.82%)
HUMNL 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
KEL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.29%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.54%)
NBP 76.17 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.46%)
OGDC 191.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.06%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
PPL 166.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.36%)
PRL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (9.73%)
PTC 20.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3%)
SEARL 96.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
TOMCL 34.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.11%)
TPLP 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.23%)
TREET 17.66 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.79%)
TRG 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.41%)
UNITY 31.97 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.04%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,216 Increased By 119.9 (1.08%)
BR30 33,650 Increased By 395.8 (1.19%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Dec 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-12-04

India signals readiness to pursue China business ties after border row resolved

Reuters Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

NEW DELHI: India and China will consider “other aspects” of their bilateral ties in a calibrated manner now that they have completed pulling back their troops from the last two face-off points on their Himalayan border, India’s foreign minister said on Tuesday.

The comments came six weeks after New Delhi and Beijing reached a deal to resolve a four-year military stand-off that had damaged the relationship between the Asian giants, indicating that India is willing to improve business ties that were also hurt.

Relations between the world’s two most populous nations - both nuclear powers - have been strained since clashes between their troops on the frontier in the western Himalayas left 20 Indian and four Chinese soldiers dead in 2020.

bilateral ties Himalayan border India and China Chinese soldiers

Comments

200 characters

India signals readiness to pursue China business ties after border row resolved

World Bank estimates total external debt stocks at $130.847bn by end 2023

Aurangzeb calls for taxing wholesale, retail sectors

Cartelization, collusion practices: CCP asked to expedite inquiries

MoC to form body to draft comprehensive edible oil policy: minister

Banks’ ADR recorded at 47pc as of Nov 15th

As of Nov 30th: Cotton arrivals stand at 5.19m bales: PCGA

Share swap arrangement: UBL approves amalgamation with SBL

Internet shutdown: IT sector suffers $1m per hour loss: P@SHA

FBR tells SC: Rs880m recovered from people holding foreign accounts, properties

MPs grill MNFS&R for failure to protect agri sector

Read more stories