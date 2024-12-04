AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
PMEX daily trading report

Published 04 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 28.802 billion and the number of lots traded was 28,108.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 10.811 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.398 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.082 billion), Platinum (PKR 3.990 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.030 billion), Silver (PKR 1.441 million), Natural Gas (PKR 453.161 million), Copper (PKR 154.668 million), SP 500 (PKR 153.099 million), DJ (PKR 137.345million), Palladium (PKR 83.106 million), Japan Equity (PKR 32,227 million), Brent (PKR 21.675 million) and Aluminium (PKR 10.749 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16 lots amounting to PKR 22.395 million were traded.

