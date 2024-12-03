AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
SRB reports robust growth in collection for Nov

Published 03 Dec, 2024

KARACHI: Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has reported a robust growth in revenue collection for November 2024, marking a significant increase of 27 percent compared to the same period last year. The revenue collection for November 2024 stood at Rs22,212 million, up from Rs17,555 million in November 2023.

The cumulative revenue collection for the fiscal year 2024-25 (up to November) has also shown strong performance, reaching Rs106,096 million. This represents a 22 percent increase from the previous fiscal year’s collection of Rs87,284 million during the same period.

The substantial growth in revenue collection indicates improved economic activity in the province and enhanced tax compliance measures implemented by the revenue authority. The consistent upward trend in collection figures suggests that SRB is on track to meet its revenue targets for the current fiscal year.

