Pakistan Print 2024-12-02

BISP, BMGF to expand maternal & child health, Nashonuma programmes

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:04am

LAHORE: Pakistan’s Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has taken a significant step towards enhancing its social programs and digital infrastructure.

In a series of strategic meetings held in London, BISP partnered with global organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF), to leverage expertise and funding for poverty reduction and development initiatives.

According to BISP sources Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), under the leadership of Chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid and Secretary Amer Ali Ahmed, participated in a series of important strategic meetings arranged by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) with multiple partners in London in November 20-22nd, 2024.

The collaborations aim to streamline cash transfer processes, expand maternal and child health programs, empower women economically, and promote family planning. With these partnerships, BISP aims to create a sustainable impact on the lives of millions of Pakistanis.

The key highlights of these meetings are that BISP aims to leverage the Raast payment system to streamline cash transfer processes, ensuring greater efficiency and accessibility for beneficiaries. A pilot project in different districts is set to be launched in the near future. BISP and BMGF will collaborate to expand maternal and child health programs, including the Nashonuma program, adolescent nutrition initiatives, and the introduction of innovative technologies like AI-enabled point-of-care ultrasound.

The two organizations will work together to scale up women’s economic empowerment programs, focusing on skills development, job creation, and financial inclusion.

BISP and BMGF will explore integrating family planning services into existing programs to improve maternal and infant health outcomes. BISP is exploring collaborations with the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to leverage their expertise and funding for poverty reduction and development initiatives.

Future Outlook: BISP and its partners are committed to implementing a comprehensive approach to social and economic development. By leveraging technology, expanding health services, empowering women, and promoting family planning, BISP aims to create a sustainable impact on the lives of millions of Pakistanis.

