5G launch: 2600 band’s 140MHZ deficit constitutes NERA’s key concern

ISLAMABAD: The unavailability of 140 MHZ in the 2600 band - the most suitable for launch of 5G in the country emerged as the main concern of the National Economic Research Associates Inc (NERA) - United States -based international consultancy firm hired by the government for the spectrum auction, it is learnt.

Sources revealed that NERA also highlighted the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited’s acquisition of Telenor Pakistan, before the release of auction rules to remove the confusion, and enhance competition in the market.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Release of IMT Spectrum for Improvement of Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in Pakistan.

Sources revealed that consultant informed that there was good appetite in the market, as additional spectrum was needed for improving the quality of services. However, it was revealed that the government has 54 MHz in hand in the 2600 band where 140 MHz is in litigation. The consultant informed that 2600 band is considered to be prime worldwide and crucial for successful launch of 5G as well as reducing congestion in 4G. NERA urged the government to get it clear at the earliest. Sources revealed that government if pursing the case in the court through Attorney General’s Office hopes to get it released early.

The government planned to present 562 MHz for spectrum auction, however, 140 MHz is still in litigation.

An official said that the government has spectrum in all ITU bands earmarked for 5G, i.e., 700, 2100, 2300, 2600, and 3300 MHZ and above bands which are suitable for 5G. The same can be presented for auction envisaging technology neutral, i.e., for enactment of 4G in 2100, 2300, and 2600, and utilisation of same for 5G as well in the country.

Official statement noted that the meeting discussed various issues and reviewed the progress of work done by the US-based consultant firm NERA hired by the PTA as per PPRA Rules/EPADS in November 2024 to study and assess the Pakistan market, undertake consultation with stakeholders and prepare policy recommendations regarding sector reforms and a roadmap for a successful spectrum auction by April next year.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication of Pakistan Shaza Fatima Khawaja (virtual), chairman PTA, secretary Ministry of Information Technology, Secretary Ministry of Law and senior officers from concerned ministries and departments.

