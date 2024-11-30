ATC directs counsel for PTI to approach IO for meeting with IK

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s counsel to approach the investigation officer (IO) for meeting with Khan as he is not in the judicial custody of the court.

The ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, while announcing its judgment on Khan’s counsel Muhammad Faisal Malik’s plea seeking to allow a meeting with Khan as they wanted to challenge the physical remand of the PTI founding chairman in a case registered against him at New Town police station.

According to the written order of the court, the court disposed of Khan’s counsel Faisal Malik advocate, Ghulam Hasnain Murtaza Sumbal advocate and Raja Mateen’s application for issuance of directions to the Superintendent Central Jail, Rawalpindi to arrange an urgent meeting of these counsels with the under-trial prisoner, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, in Central Jail, Rawalpindi.

It says that the counsel for the petitioner submits that they want to challenge the previous physical remand order granted by this Court in the case of Police Station New Town, Rawalpindi bearing FIR No 2831/24 and they have to seek further instructions regarding charge and trial.

The order says that the prosecutor objected to the plea and said that presently the accused is in the police custody with the New Town police, Rawalpindi and not in the judicial custody of this Court, therefore, the applicants may approach the concerned IO for this purpose.

It says that after hearing arguments and perusal of the file shows that at present, the accused is on physical remand in the custody of police but instead of keeping him in the said police station, for his security and safety, he is being kept in the Central Jail, Rawalpindi.

Therefore, applicants may approach the IO as the accused is not in judicial custody of this Court.

Superintendent Central Jail, Rawalpindi will provide access to the learned counsels to meet the IO namely, Rashid Kiyani, Inspector in the jail premises and the petition is disposed of.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024