AGL 38.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
AIRLINK 136.34 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.6%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
CNERGY 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.08%)
DFML 38.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
DGKC 85.45 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
FFBL 76.21 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.81%)
FFL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
HUBC 108.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.69%)
HUMNL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.47%)
KEL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.33%)
KOSM 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.71%)
MLCF 40.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.43%)
NBP 70.94 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.78%)
OGDC 195.25 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (0.84%)
PAEL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.86%)
PIBTL 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
PPL 168.02 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (2.55%)
PRL 26.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
PTC 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (4.47%)
SEARL 92.75 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (9.89%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TOMCL 35.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.23%)
TPLP 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.18%)
TREET 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.64%)
TRG 59.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.84%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.11%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,901 Increased By 125.5 (1.16%)
BR30 32,654 Increased By 420 (1.3%)
KSE100 101,357 Increased By 1274.6 (1.27%)
KSE30 31,488 Increased By 295 (0.95%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-30

ATC directs counsel for PTI to approach IO for meeting with IK

Fazal Sher Published 30 Nov, 2024 06:26am

RAWALPINDI: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan’s counsel to approach the investigation officer (IO) for meeting with Khan as he is not in the judicial custody of the court.

The ATC judge, Amjad Ali Shah, while announcing its judgment on Khan’s counsel Muhammad Faisal Malik’s plea seeking to allow a meeting with Khan as they wanted to challenge the physical remand of the PTI founding chairman in a case registered against him at New Town police station.

According to the written order of the court, the court disposed of Khan’s counsel Faisal Malik advocate, Ghulam Hasnain Murtaza Sumbal advocate and Raja Mateen’s application for issuance of directions to the Superintendent Central Jail, Rawalpindi to arrange an urgent meeting of these counsels with the under-trial prisoner, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, in Central Jail, Rawalpindi.

It says that the counsel for the petitioner submits that they want to challenge the previous physical remand order granted by this Court in the case of Police Station New Town, Rawalpindi bearing FIR No 2831/24 and they have to seek further instructions regarding charge and trial.

The order says that the prosecutor objected to the plea and said that presently the accused is in the police custody with the New Town police, Rawalpindi and not in the judicial custody of this Court, therefore, the applicants may approach the concerned IO for this purpose.

It says that after hearing arguments and perusal of the file shows that at present, the accused is on physical remand in the custody of police but instead of keeping him in the said police station, for his security and safety, he is being kept in the Central Jail, Rawalpindi.

Therefore, applicants may approach the IO as the accused is not in judicial custody of this Court.

Superintendent Central Jail, Rawalpindi will provide access to the learned counsels to meet the IO namely, Rashid Kiyani, Inspector in the jail premises and the petition is disposed of.

