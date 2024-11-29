BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from November 28, 2024
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Israel-Palestine: Pakistan participates in Global Alliance meeting for two-state solution
Read here for details.
- Pakistan receives $500 million from ADB for climate programme
Read here for details.
- SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $131mn, now stand at $11.42bn
Read here for details.
- Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan
Read here for details.
- World Bank, Pakistan combine forces to tackle smog crisis
Read here for details.
- PM credits investor confidence in govt policies as KSE-100 hits 100,000
Read here for details.
- Security forces kill four militants in Khyber District: ISPR
Read here for details.
- CCP approves merger of Millat Equipment with Millat Tractors
Read here for details.
Comments