BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from November 28, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 29 Nov, 2024 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Israel-Palestine: Pakistan participates in Global Alliance meeting for two-state solution

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan receives $500 million from ADB for climate programme

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $131mn, now stand at $11.42bn

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • World Bank, Pakistan combine forces to tackle smog crisis

Read here for details.

  • PM credits investor confidence in govt policies as KSE-100 hits 100,000

Read here for details.

  • Security forces kill four militants in Khyber District: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • CCP approves merger of Millat Equipment with Millat Tractors

Read here for details.

