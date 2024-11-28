AGL 38.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 134.05 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (3.94%)
BOP 8.79 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (11.97%)
CNERGY 4.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.5%)
DCL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.97%)
DFML 39.87 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.39%)
DGKC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (4.34%)
FCCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (5.18%)
FFBL 75.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FFL 12.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
HUBC 110.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.56%)
MLCF 41.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (4.02%)
NBP 70.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.52%)
OGDC 190.60 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.23%)
PAEL 26.22 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.3%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
PPL 159.60 Increased By ▲ 6.93 (4.54%)
PRL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.13%)
PTC 19.31 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (9.1%)
SEARL 82.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.56%)
TOMCL 34.21 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (5.04%)
TPLP 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.28%)
TREET 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.8%)
TRG 58.33 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (4.09%)
UNITY 28.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,726 Increased By 67.5 (0.63%)
BR30 31,955 Increased By 623.5 (1.99%)
KSE100 99,847 Increased By 578.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 31,112 Increased By 80 (0.26%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PM credits investor confidence in govt policies as KSE-100 hits 100,000

BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 11:41am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hailed the unprecedented performance of Pakistan’s stock market, as the benchmark KSE-100 Index crossed the coveted 100,000-point barrier.

In a statement, the premier credited the achievement to investor confidence in government policies and the efforts of the economic team to drive the national economy.

“The stock exchange crossing 100,000 points for the first time in history reflects the business community’s and investors’ trust in government policies,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying in a statement released by his office.

“The government’s economic team and officials working tirelessly to promote investment in the country deserve praise for achieving this milestone,” he added.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has witnessed a remarkable turnaround, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index registering a 150% return from 40,000 to 100,000 in just 17 months.

Experts say a combination of exchange rate stability, transition from one $3-billion Stand-By Arrangement to another longer facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), improvement in index-heavy sector’s earnings, and a general mood for stocks after monetary easing were just a few factors behind the KSE-100’s phenomenal rise.

Meanwhile, the prime minister, in his statement, pledged to take every possible measure to ensure Pakistan’s economic stability and progress.

He also noted that “the enemies of the country’s stability and progress are making malicious and futile attempts to derail the nation once again”.

The prime minister also reiterated his commitment to economic stability, highlighting recent achievements such as a decline in inflation and interest rate, which have dropped to 15% and record-high remittances.

“We will continue to work diligently for the country’s progress,” affirmed the PM, while vowing to thwart any attempts to undermine the country’s development.

Pakistan Economy interest rate PSX KSE100 index Pakistan inflation PM Shehbaz Sharif kse-100 PSX notice KSE index Pakistan Stock Market 100,000 level

Comments

200 characters

PM credits investor confidence in govt policies as KSE-100 hits 100,000

Intra-day update: rupee stable against US dollar

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

World Bank, Pakistan combine forces to tackle smog crisis

Israeli aggression increases in central Gaza, strikes kill 17 people

Oil slips on US gasoline stocks buildup; traders eye weekend OPEC+ meet

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Read more stories