SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $131mn, now stand at $11.42bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $131 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.42 billion as of November 22, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.08 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.66 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in reserves.

“During the week ended on 22-Nov-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 131 million to US$ 11,418.5 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $29 million.