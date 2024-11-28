AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets MTL (Millat Tractors Limited) 578.63 Increased By ▲ 1.22%

CCP approves merger of Millat Equipment with Millat Tractors

BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 10:53pm

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has granted approval for the merger of Millat Equipment Limited (MEL) with Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) under a Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Lahore High Court (LHC), a statement said on Thursday.

Upon the court’s sanction, MEL will be dissolved, and MTL will emerge as the surviving entity.

MEL has been responsible for manufacturing critical parts such as gears, shafts, hydraulic pumps, and engine balancers exclusively for Massey Ferguson 300 series tractors, which are assembled by MTL.

Millat Tractors post profit of Rs10.6bn in FY24, up 167%

The merger aligns with MTL’s strategy to streamline its operations, improve product quality, and enhance overall efficiency, the statement read.

According to Muhammad Abrar Polani, an analyst at AHL Research, the merger will provide MTL with significant economies of scale.

“The consolidation of operations will allow MTL to better optimise production processes,” Polani told Business Recorder.

The CCP’s assessment of the merger determined that it would not disrupt the competitive landscape in Pakistan’s tractor parts market.

Since MEL’s operations are focused solely on parts for the Massey Ferguson 300 series tractors, the merger is not expected to alter market share or create a dominant position.

Millat Tractors warns of shutdown amid GST dispute and plummeting sales

The commission said competition within the relevant market would remain unaffected by the transaction.

Osama Naeem, an investment analyst at AKD Securities Ltd., highlighted the impact of the merger on MTL’s financial position.

“Amid the pending approval of the MTL merger scheme with MEL, the company was unable to pay a dividend for FY24. However, it is widely anticipated that CCP approval will clear the path for the company to resume dividend payouts in the upcoming half-year results, contingent on approval from the LHC,” Naeem said.

Lahore High Court agriculture sector CCP Millat Tractors Limited Millat Tractors MTL Millat Equipment Limited Millat Equipment agricultural machinery manufacturers MEL public listed companies

Comments

200 characters

CCP approves merger of Millat Equipment with Millat Tractors

Historic high: KSE-100 crosses 100,000 as investors turn back focus on economy

PM credits investor confidence in govt policies as KSE-100 hits 100,000

PSX celebrates historic 100k milestone, KSE-100 delivers 142% return in 17 months

Israel-Palestine: Pakistan participates in Global Alliance meeting for two-state solution

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $131mn, now stand at $11.42bn

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

World Bank, Pakistan combine forces to tackle smog crisis

Security forces kill four militants in Khyber District: ISPR

Israeli aggression increases in central Gaza, strikes kill 17 people

Read more stories