AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Security forces kill four militants in Khyber District: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published 28 Nov, 2024 09:45pm

Security forces on Thursday killed four militants in an intelligence-based operation in Bagh area of Khyber District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in the general area of Bagh, where troops successfully engaged the militants’ location.

This operation resulted in the deaths of four militants while three other militants sustained injuries.

Security forces kill three militants in North Waziristan

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any remaining Kharji in the area, the ISPR stated.

The security forces of Pakistan are committed to eradicating the threat of terrorism from the country, it added.

Earlier this week, security forces killed three militants trying to infiltrate through the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district.

TTP ISPR Pakistan Army militants military operation

Comments

200 characters

Security forces kill four militants in Khyber District: ISPR

Historic high: KSE-100 crosses 100,000 as investors turn back focus on economy

PM credits investor confidence in govt policies as KSE-100 hits 100,000

PSX celebrates historic 100k milestone, KSE-100 delivers 142% return in 17 months

Israel-Palestine: Pakistan participates in Global Alliance meeting for two-state solution

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $131mn, now stand at $11.42bn

Rupee falls marginally against US dollar

CCP approves merger of Millat Equipment with Millat Tractors

World Bank, Pakistan combine forces to tackle smog crisis

Israeli aggression increases in central Gaza, strikes kill 17 people

Read more stories