Security forces kill four militants in Khyber District: ISPR

Security forces on Thursday killed four militants in an intelligence-based operation in Bagh area of Khyber District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was conducted in the general area of Bagh, where troops successfully engaged the militants’ location.

This operation resulted in the deaths of four militants while three other militants sustained injuries.

Security forces kill three militants in North Waziristan

Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any remaining Kharji in the area, the ISPR stated.

The security forces of Pakistan are committed to eradicating the threat of terrorism from the country, it added.

Earlier this week, security forces killed three militants trying to infiltrate through the Afghanistan-Pakistan border in Hassan Khel, North Waziristan district.