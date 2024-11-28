Israel-Palestine: Pakistan participates in Global Alliance meeting for two-state solution

Pakistan participated in the second meeting of the ‘Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution’ held on Thursday in Brussels, Belgium, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

The first meeting of the Global Alliance was held last year in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch represented Pakistan in the second meeting.

The Global Alliance was initiated last year to promote coordination and advance tangible, irreversible and time-bound measures towards a just and enduring peace in the Middle East, including an end to Israeli occupation and establishment of an independent State of Palestine.

Speaking at the forum, the foreign secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Baloch also called for a comprehensive approach for resolution of the Palestinian question, with the establishment of a sovereign and independent State of Palestine, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital; and full membership of Palestine in the United Nations.

The foreign secretary emphasised the imperative for the international community to intensify its efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East.

Israel has killed more than 44,000 Palestinians in its year-long aggression in Gaza, with over 100,000 wounded in Israeli air and ground operations.