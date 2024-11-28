AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
World Bank, Pakistan combine forces to tackle smog crisis

BR Web Desk Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 04:39pm

The World Bank and authorities in Pakistan have agreed to prepare a comprehensive anti-smog plan, as the South Asian country faces record air pollution.

The development came on Thursday during a meeting between World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Interior, it was agreed to tackle the smog issue through cooperation. “It was decided that a joint team of the World Bank and Capital Development Authority (CDA) will prepare an anti-smog plan,” read the statement.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that this year the air quality index reached 271.

“Before the situation reaches dangerous levels, we need to formulate a comprehensive anti-smog plan,” he said while welcoming the World Bank’s cooperation in improving Islamabad’s air quality.

As per reports, smog has severely impacted the health of sensitive citizens across Punjab, Pakistan’s largest province by population, with approximately 1.93 million people visiting hospitals over the past 30 days for respiratory and related illnesses.

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Experts say the smog, which can cause reduced visibility, economic losses, and long-term health problems, is caused by a combination of factors, including industrial emissions, vehicle exhaust, crop burning, and construction dust.

Meanwhile, during the meeting with the World Bank official, Naqvi reiterated that every effort is being made to address the smog problem.

The interior minister stressed that it is necessary to ascertain the real causes of smog through an international quality assessment report.

He said that the installation of anti-smog machines in Islamabad is also being reviewed, and the main goal is to provide a clean and healthy environment to the citizens and visitors of Islamabad.

“We are keen to control air pollution in Islamabad with the help of the World Bank,” said Naqvi.

The minister informed an electric bus service has been started in Islamabad to keep the city’s environment clean.

“Improvement of slums and rural areas is also among our priorities,” he said adding that providing clean water and sanitation to citizens is also among the government’s goals.

The minister stated that WASA’s institution in Islamabad is being replaced by “Islamabad Water”.

Meanwhile, the World Bank Country Director assured Naqvi of cooperation in controlling smog and achieving sustainable development goals, saying that they are ready to formulate an anti-smog strategy in consultation with the CDA, and the report will help get to the root cause of the problem.

