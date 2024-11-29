Sargodha division achieves 86pc of wheat sowing target

LAHORE: The Sargodha division has achieved 86 percent of its wheat sowing target for the current season as 1.5 million acres have been brought under wheat cultivation against the target of 1.74 million acres.

This was revealed at a high-level meeting regarding wheat cultivation held at the Commissioner’s Office in Sargodha, chaired by Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani.

Addressing the meeting, Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani emphasized the critical importance of timely and extensive wheat cultivation for Punjab which is necessary for the nation’s food security. He stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, revolutionary measures are being implemented in the agriculture sector.

“A historic incentive package has been introduced for wheat farmers under which billions of rupees in prizes will be awarded through balloting to farmers cultivating wheat in larger areas. This package includes the free distribution of 1,000 tractors and 1,000 laser land levellers,” he said.

“The Chief Minister’s Kisan Card Scheme also provides farmers with interest-free agricultural loans, subsidized fertilizers, seeds, and pesticides.

To date, purchases worth over Rs 24 billion have been made under this scheme, while the number of Kissan Cards has been increased from 500,000 to 750,000,” he added.

On this occasion, Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo highlighted the significance of November for wheat sowing and directed the agriculture department, interns, university students, and field teams to intensify their efforts to guide farmers in achieving the sowing target. He announced that wheat productivity contests will also be held this year, with attractive prizes awarded to the winning farmers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024