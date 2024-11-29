Murad orders completion of projects launched with foreign aid

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting to review the progress of Foreign Assisted Projects (FAPs) directed the local government, the works and energy departments to expedite their project work emphasised the relevant secretaries provide him with bi-weekly progress reports.

Murad Ali Shah, with a focus on Karachi’s transformation and rural development, directed ministers and secretaries to personally monitor projects and deliver bi-weekly progress reports, ensuring accountability at every level.

The meeting was held at CM House on Thursday. Provincial ministers, Nasir Shah, Saeed Ghani, Mohammad Bux Mahar, Haji Ali Hassan Zardari, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, PSCM Agha Wasif, Chairman P&D Najam Shah, Secretary Energy Musadiq Khan, Secretary Local Govt Khalid Hyder Shah, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Works Mohammad Ali Khoso, Secretary Agriculture Sohail Qureshi.

CLICK: The Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK), a flagship initiative of the Rs 62.316 billion plan, has already disbursed Rs 24.294 billion, with Rs 14.3 billion utilised so far.

The CM directed Local Minister Saeed Ghani to personally oversee the progress of the projects. He emphasised that moving forward, only department secretaries would present updates on project progress, rather than Project Directors (PDs).

The main components of the CLICK project include the disbursement of Rs 154.24 million in performance-based grants to local councils, of which Rs 53.77 million has been disbursed.

Additionally, the capacity-building and technical components total Rs 19.98 billion, with Rs 9.97 million utilized. During the meeting, it was reported that the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) has seven schemes worth $13 million for the fiscal year 2023-24 currently in advanced procurement.

Furthermore, KMC has proposed six schemes with an allocation of $13 million for the fiscal year 2024-25. Screening for these schemes has been completed, and they are now awaiting inter-agency approval for No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The Town Municipal Corporation (TMC) has 18 ongoing schemes for the fiscal year 2022-23, totalling $8.5 million, with work having commenced in August 2024.

Additionally, there are 32 ongoing schemes for FY 2023-24 worth $14.7 million, with work expected to start in November 2024. Contract signing for additional works amounting to $7.8 million is anticipated to be completed by December 30.

Property Tax Survey: The CM was informed that the door-to-door property tax survey is in its advanced stages.

Although legal hurdles have delayed its rollout, the CM directed a swift resolution to unlock Karachi’s tax potential. Waste Management: It was reported to the CM that Karachi’s solid waste management is transforming.

Contracts for Garbage Transfer Stations (GTS) at Sharafi Goth, Dinga Morr, Imtiaz, and Gutter Bagicha, as well as a landfill site at Jam Chakro, have been awarded to Chinese firms.

The mobilisation of machinery is currently underway, marking significant progress in the city’s waste management infrastructure. The Chief Minister reported that his government has contributed Rs.4.4 billion to the project, which involves the reconstruction of a total of 773.71 kilometres of roads divided into ten packages.

He emphasised the importance of completing the project on time and instructed relevant authorities to ensure that all roads are finished by 2025.

Minister of Works Haji Ali Hassan informed the Chief Minister that construction on these roads began in January 2024, and 35.5 per cent of the work has already been completed.

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction with the progress, stating, “I have ensured the availability of funds. Now, I want all the roads completed by the end of 2025.”

Murad Shah directed the Works Department to prioritize the completion of specific roads by the end of this year. These include four roads in Thatta, two in Badin, and one each in Umerkot and Mirpurkhas. This ambitious project underscores Sindh’s commitment to rebuilding resilient infrastructure while addressing the needs of its people in the aftermath of natural disasters, the Chief Minister concluded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024