AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-29

Copper slides on stronger dollar, demand concerns

Reuters Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

LONDON: Copper prices dropped below $9,000 a metric ton on Thursday, weighed down by a stronger dollar, concern over global growth and demand in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) lost 0.5% to $8,973 a ton in official open-outcry trading. The US currency index edged higher — reflecting strength that makes dollar-priced metals less attractive for buyers with other currencies — in thin trading because of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

Investors are still awaiting further developments after US President-elect Donald Trump’s pledges to impose a 25% tariff on all products from Mexico and Canada and an additional 10% tariff on goods from China when he takes office in January. “US dollar strength, from the Trump effect, is holding everything back,” said SP Angel analyst John Meyer.

In a comment reminiscent of the trade war during Trump’s first term, China criticised Trump’s tariff vow on Thursday, saying that the imposition of “arbitrary tariffs on trading partners will not solve America’s own problems”.

China’s imports of scrap copper are set to slump, with some traders having already suspended buying from the United States, analysts said. Investors are focused on China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) data due this week and the Chinese Politburo meeting in early December for further clarity on the outlook for China’s economy. In other metals, LME zinc shed 2.8% to $3,044 a ton in official activity, retracing from its four-week high of $3,168 as LME data showed an increase to available stocks in LME-registered warehouses after the previous day’s slump.

“The scale of (zinc stocks) moves is not determined by any shift in demand or supply,” said Alastair Munro at broker Marex, adding that the moves would be associated with warehouse rent factors. Aluminium dropped 0.5% to $2,581.5 a ton while tin was down 1.7% at $27,475, after hitting a fresh eight-month low of $27,200, under pressure from investment funds reducing net long speculative positions.

Lead rose 0.2% to $2,060 a ton and nickel was up 0.9% at $16,030. Both metals are supported by covering of short positions, Marex said.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper slides on stronger dollar, demand concerns

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Contesting multiple seats: Constitutional bench dismisses plea seeking ban

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories