FAST Cables and UMT organise ‘FAST Forward Sustainable Development’ Forum

LAHORE: FAST Cables organised the “FAST Forward Sustainable Development” forum on Thursday, at the University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore.

The event provided a collaborative platform to discuss the critical nexus of water and energy, bringing together renowned experts from NGOs, government, academia, and industry to tackle Pakistan’s pressing environmental challenges.

The forum featured thought-provoking discussions on water conservation, renewable energy adoption, and strategies to promote Pakistan’s sustainable development. Key topics included resource conservation, water efficiency, and transitioning towards sustainable energy solutions.

The forum commenced with an inspiring welcome address by UMT President Ibrahim Hasan Murad, who highlighted academia’s pivotal role in fostering sustainability. Kamal Amjad Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the company’s unwavering commitment to sustainable innovation and renewable energy solutions.

Prominent speakers shared their insights and actionable strategies:

Dr. Naveed Arshad, Director at LUMS Energy Institute, explored energy innovations and sustainable solutions, Dr Imran Azam, Manager of Water Stewardship at WWF, specializes in climate change and water management.

He earned his PhD in Hydraulic Engineering, Dr. Fazilda Nabeel, an expert in climate and water governance, presented actionable strategies to ensure water and energy security and Mr. Rizwan Ali, Assistant Chief for Environment & Climate Change at Punjab’s Planning & Development Board has extensive public policy experience.

Kamal Amjad Mian, CEO of FAST Cables, reiterated the company’s dedication to addressing climate challenges:

“As Pakistan’s largest cable manufacturer, we embrace our responsibility to combat the climate crisis. Pakistan, ranked among the top five most climate-vulnerable nations, requires urgent and collective action.

Our ‘FAST Forward Sustainable Development’ platform seeks to bridge gaps between industry, academia, and society to create solutions for a sustainable future. This forum marks the beginning of a broader initiative, with upcoming events planned in Karachi and Islamabad.”

