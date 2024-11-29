AGL 38.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.16%)
AIRLINK 134.19 Increased By ▲ 5.22 (4.05%)
BOP 8.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (12.74%)
CNERGY 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.64%)
DCL 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.21%)
DFML 39.78 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (2.16%)
DGKC 85.15 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (3.92%)
FCCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.43%)
FFBL 75.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.15%)
FFL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
HUBC 109.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
KEL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.85%)
KOSM 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.04%)
MLCF 41.37 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.94%)
NBP 69.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.62 (-3.62%)
OGDC 193.62 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (2.83%)
PAEL 26.21 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.26%)
PIBTL 7.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
PPL 163.85 Increased By ▲ 11.18 (7.32%)
PRL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.82%)
PTC 19.47 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (10%)
SEARL 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (2.4%)
TELE 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.27%)
TOMCL 34.05 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.54%)
TPLP 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.56%)
TREET 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.38%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 4.96 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.63%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 10,786 Increased By 127.6 (1.2%)
BR30 32,266 Increased By 934.6 (2.98%)
KSE100 100,083 Increased By 813.5 (0.82%)
KSE30 31,193 Increased By 160.9 (0.52%)
Nov 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-29

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 29 Nov, 2024 05:50am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 28, 2024).

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
Op-1              M.T            Disc           Pakistan Nation    28-11-2024
                  Sargodha       Crude Oil      Ship Corpt
Op-3              Energy         Disc. Jp-1     Gac Pakistan       27-11-2024
                  Centaur
B-1               Southern       Disc           Alpine Marine      26-11-2024
                  Unicorn        Chemical       Services
Nmb-1             Al Qassim      Load Other     Latif Trading      25-11-2024
                                                Company
Nmb-1             Al Naeemi 2    Load Other     Al Faizan          18-11-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24              Al             Load Rice      Gearbulk           23-11-2024
                  Mothanna                      Shipping
B-25              Yasmin         Load Rice      Ocean World        25-11-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            Xi Ya Zhou     Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     27-11-2024
                                 Containers     Line Pak
Sapt-4            Ts Keelung     Dis/Load       Sharaf Shipping    26-11-2024
                                 Containers     Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Southern          28-11-2024     Disc                           Alpine Marine
Unicorn                          Chemical                            Services
Al Mothanna       28-11-2024     Load Rice                  Gearbulk Shipping
Ts Keelung        28-11-2024     Dis/Load                     Sharaf Shipping
                                 Containers                            Agency
Energy Centaur    28-11-2024     Disc. Jp-1                      Gac Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Safeen Powder     29-11-2024     D/L Container                    Hapag Lloyd
                                                                     Pakistan
Wan Hai 661       29-11-2024     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Melborne          29-11-2024     D/L Container                Diamond Shippin
Bridge                                                                Service
Hyundai           29-11-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
Platinum                                                             Agencies
Kai Xuan 11       29-11-2024     D/48566                      Legend Shipping
                                 General Cargo                     &Logistics
Pagoda            29-11-2024     D/6993                              Seahawks
                                 General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Ssi Glorious      28-11-2024     General Cargo                              -
Advantage
Paradise          28-11-2024     Tanker                                     -
Sea Quest         28-11-2024     Tanker                                     -
CmaCgm
Columba           28-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Cassiopeia        28-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
SpilKartini       28-11-2024     Container Ship                             -
Riverside         28-11-2024     Tanker                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Abdullah M     Rice           Star Shipping   Nov. 27, 2024
MW-2              Ken Moonys     Rice           Ocean World     Nov. 25, 2024
MW-4              Amis Glory     Coal           Ocean World     Nov. 27, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Yannis         Coal           Alpine          Nov. 18, 2024
                  Pittas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Valianta       Palm oil       Alpine          Nov. 26, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC             Nov. 27, 2024
                  Cabo Verde
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              MSC            Container      MSC PAK         Nov. 27, 2024
                  Positano
QICT              CMA CGM        Container      CMA CGM         Nov. 27, 2024
                  Otello                        PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Hafnia         Gasoline       Trans           Nov. 27, 2024
                  Phoenix                       Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Angelina       Yellow         Ocean           Nov. 26, 2024
                                 Beans          Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Alba Gas       LPG            M Marine        Nov. 27, 2024
                                                Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Sheehaniya     LNG            Hussain Trading                Nov. 28, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cabo Verde        Container      GAC                            Nov. 28, 2024
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
CMA CGM           Container      CMA CGM PAK                             -do-
Otello
Valianta          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Saehan
Kostar            Palm oil       Alpine                         Nov. 28, 2024
GFS Ruby          Container      East Wind                               -do-
Green Tec         Rice           Ocean World               Waiting for Berths
Manti Core        Rice           Ocean World                             -do-
DS Sofie
Bulker            Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
Kouras Queen      Rice-          Global M Time                           -do-
                  Cement
Woohyun Sky       Steel Coil     Associated Liner                        -do-
Anadolu-S         Soya           Crystal Sea                             -do-
                  Bean Seed
Hafnia Eagle      Gas oil        Trans Marine                            -do-
Pacific Era       Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Acuity            PKE            Alpine                                  -do-
Apollogr          Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Iolaos            Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
Erin Manx         Coal           GM Shipp Oper                           -do-
African
Leopard           Coal           Int. Shipping                           -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Colombo
Express           Container      GAC                          Nov. 28th, 2024
Ullswater         LPG            M Service                               -do-
One               Container      GAC                          Nov. 29th, 2024
Responsibility
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shipping Intelligence

Comments

200 characters

Shipping Intelligence

New IPP deals: PM tasks Fatemi to address Siemens’ grievances

TA and lending programme: ADB wing says highest level of divergence displayed

In violation of IMF’s EFF: Ministry drafts incentive plan for semiconductor industry

Tax-related cases: CJP wants dedicated benches for speedy justice

‘No exemption can be granted’: PPRA turns down NADRA’s proposal on restoration of NA Hall

EFS benefits over 1,500 exporters with duty, tax-free imports

Transforming economic landscape: Govt going to unveil ‘home- grown plan’: PM

Contesting multiple seats: Constitutional bench dismisses plea seeking ban

Investment, privatization: Meeting held to review progress

POL products’ prices likely to be increased

Read more stories