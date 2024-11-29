KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 28, 2024).
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
Op-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation 28-11-2024
Sargodha Crude Oil Ship Corpt
Op-3 Energy Disc. Jp-1 Gac Pakistan 27-11-2024
Centaur
B-1 Southern Disc Alpine Marine 26-11-2024
Unicorn Chemical Services
Nmb-1 Al Qassim Load Other Latif Trading 25-11-2024
Company
Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Other Al Faizan 18-11-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-24 Al Load Rice Gearbulk 23-11-2024
Mothanna Shipping
B-25 Yasmin Load Rice Ocean World 25-11-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 Xi Ya Zhou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 27-11-2024
Containers Line Pak
Sapt-4 Ts Keelung Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 26-11-2024
Containers Agency
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Southern 28-11-2024 Disc Alpine Marine
Unicorn Chemical Services
Al Mothanna 28-11-2024 Load Rice Gearbulk Shipping
Ts Keelung 28-11-2024 Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping
Containers Agency
Energy Centaur 28-11-2024 Disc. Jp-1 Gac Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Safeen Powder 29-11-2024 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd
Pakistan
Wan Hai 661 29-11-2024 D/L Container Riazeda
Melborne 29-11-2024 D/L Container Diamond Shippin
Bridge Service
Hyundai 29-11-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Platinum Agencies
Kai Xuan 11 29-11-2024 D/48566 Legend Shipping
General Cargo &Logistics
Pagoda 29-11-2024 D/6993 Seahawks
General Cargo
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Ssi Glorious 28-11-2024 General Cargo -
Advantage
Paradise 28-11-2024 Tanker -
Sea Quest 28-11-2024 Tanker -
CmaCgm
Columba 28-11-2024 Container Ship -
X-Press
Cassiopeia 28-11-2024 Container Ship -
SpilKartini 28-11-2024 Container Ship -
Riverside 28-11-2024 Tanker -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Abdullah M Rice Star Shipping Nov. 27, 2024
MW-2 Ken Moonys Rice Ocean World Nov. 25, 2024
MW-4 Amis Glory Coal Ocean World Nov. 27, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Yannis Coal Alpine Nov. 18, 2024
Pittas
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Valianta Palm oil Alpine Nov. 26, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Nov. 27, 2024
Cabo Verde
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Nov. 27, 2024
Positano
QICT CMA CGM Container CMA CGM Nov. 27, 2024
Otello PAK
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Hafnia Gasoline Trans Nov. 27, 2024
Phoenix Marine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Angelina Yellow Ocean Nov. 26, 2024
Beans Service
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Alba Gas LPG M Marine Nov. 27, 2024
Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
Al-Sheehaniya LNG Hussain Trading Nov. 28, 2024
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Cabo Verde Container GAC Nov. 28, 2024
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
CMA CGM Container CMA CGM PAK -do-
Otello
Valianta Palm oil Alpine -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Saehan
Kostar Palm oil Alpine Nov. 28, 2024
GFS Ruby Container East Wind -do-
Green Tec Rice Ocean World Waiting for Berths
Manti Core Rice Ocean World -do-
DS Sofie
Bulker Rice Star Shipping -do-
Kouras Queen Rice- Global M Time -do-
Cement
Woohyun Sky Steel Coil Associated Liner -do-
Anadolu-S Soya Crystal Sea -do-
Bean Seed
Hafnia Eagle Gas oil Trans Marine -do-
Pacific Era Mogas Alpine -do-
Acuity PKE Alpine -do-
Apollogr Coal Ocean World -do-
Iolaos Coal Ocean World -do-
Erin Manx Coal GM Shipp Oper -do-
African
Leopard Coal Int. Shipping -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Colombo
Express Container GAC Nov. 28th, 2024
Ullswater LPG M Service -do-
One Container GAC Nov. 29th, 2024
Responsibility
=============================================================================
