KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Thursday (November 28, 2024).

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= Op-1 M.T Disc Pakistan Nation 28-11-2024 Sargodha Crude Oil Ship Corpt Op-3 Energy Disc. Jp-1 Gac Pakistan 27-11-2024 Centaur B-1 Southern Disc Alpine Marine 26-11-2024 Unicorn Chemical Services Nmb-1 Al Qassim Load Other Latif Trading 25-11-2024 Company Nmb-1 Al Naeemi 2 Load Other Al Faizan 18-11-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-24 Al Load Rice Gearbulk 23-11-2024 Mothanna Shipping B-25 Yasmin Load Rice Ocean World 25-11-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 Xi Ya Zhou Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 27-11-2024 Containers Line Pak Sapt-4 Ts Keelung Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping 26-11-2024 Containers Agency ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Southern 28-11-2024 Disc Alpine Marine Unicorn Chemical Services Al Mothanna 28-11-2024 Load Rice Gearbulk Shipping Ts Keelung 28-11-2024 Dis/Load Sharaf Shipping Containers Agency Energy Centaur 28-11-2024 Disc. Jp-1 Gac Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Safeen Powder 29-11-2024 D/L Container Hapag Lloyd Pakistan Wan Hai 661 29-11-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Melborne 29-11-2024 D/L Container Diamond Shippin Bridge Service Hyundai 29-11-2024 D/L Container United Marine Platinum Agencies Kai Xuan 11 29-11-2024 D/48566 Legend Shipping General Cargo &Logistics Pagoda 29-11-2024 D/6993 Seahawks General Cargo ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Ssi Glorious 28-11-2024 General Cargo - Advantage Paradise 28-11-2024 Tanker - Sea Quest 28-11-2024 Tanker - CmaCgm Columba 28-11-2024 Container Ship - X-Press Cassiopeia 28-11-2024 Container Ship - SpilKartini 28-11-2024 Container Ship - Riverside 28-11-2024 Tanker - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Abdullah M Rice Star Shipping Nov. 27, 2024 MW-2 Ken Moonys Rice Ocean World Nov. 25, 2024 MW-4 Amis Glory Coal Ocean World Nov. 27, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Yannis Coal Alpine Nov. 18, 2024 Pittas ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Valianta Palm oil Alpine Nov. 26, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Nov. 27, 2024 Cabo Verde ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT MSC Container MSC PAK Nov. 27, 2024 Positano QICT CMA CGM Container CMA CGM Nov. 27, 2024 Otello PAK ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Hafnia Gasoline Trans Nov. 27, 2024 Phoenix Marine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Angelina Yellow Ocean Nov. 26, 2024 Beans Service ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Alba Gas LPG M Marine Nov. 27, 2024 Service ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= Al-Sheehaniya LNG Hussain Trading Nov. 28, 2024 ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Cabo Verde Container GAC Nov. 28, 2024 MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- CMA CGM Container CMA CGM PAK -do- Otello Valianta Palm oil Alpine -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Saehan Kostar Palm oil Alpine Nov. 28, 2024 GFS Ruby Container East Wind -do- Green Tec Rice Ocean World Waiting for Berths Manti Core Rice Ocean World -do- DS Sofie Bulker Rice Star Shipping -do- Kouras Queen Rice- Global M Time -do- Cement Woohyun Sky Steel Coil Associated Liner -do- Anadolu-S Soya Crystal Sea -do- Bean Seed Hafnia Eagle Gas oil Trans Marine -do- Pacific Era Mogas Alpine -do- Acuity PKE Alpine -do- Apollogr Coal Ocean World -do- Iolaos Coal Ocean World -do- Erin Manx Coal GM Shipp Oper -do- African Leopard Coal Int. Shipping -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Colombo Express Container GAC Nov. 28th, 2024 Ullswater LPG M Service -do- One Container GAC Nov. 29th, 2024 Responsibility =============================================================================

