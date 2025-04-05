AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Gold price per tola falls Rs5500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 05 Apr, 2025 06:01pm

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday, in line with their decline in the international market. In the local market, the gold price per tola reached Rs320,000 after a single-day fall of Rs5500.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs274,348 after it registered a decline of Rs4714, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold prices at new record highs

Following Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the local market resumed gold trading at new highs of Rs 325,500 per tola and Rs 279063 per 10 grams.

Local and international gold prices rose to new historic highs on Thursday, as the global market inched closer to $ 3,100 per ounce, traders said.

gold market gold rate global gold rates gold rates today

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola falls Rs5500 in Pakistan

US starts collecting Trump’s new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

Balochistan govt warns of legal action against BNP-M long march

Leading garment producer Bangladesh holds crisis talks on US tariffs

Pakistan Navy ship undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea

New Zealand hammer Pakistan by 43 runs to sweep ODI series 3-0

Govt to devise strategy to lessen US tariff impact

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

Read more stories