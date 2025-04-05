Gold price per tola falls Rs5500 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan declined on Saturday, in line with their decline in the international market. In the local market, the gold price per tola reached Rs320,000 after a single-day fall of Rs5500.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs274,348 after it registered a decline of Rs4714, as per All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold prices at new record highs

Following Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the local market resumed gold trading at new highs of Rs 325,500 per tola and Rs 279063 per 10 grams.

Local and international gold prices rose to new historic highs on Thursday, as the global market inched closer to $ 3,100 per ounce, traders said.