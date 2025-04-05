New Zealand hammer Pakistan by 43 runs to sweep ODI series 3-0

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: Pakistan’s brittle batting was exposed again as a Ben Sears-inspired New Zealand won the third and final one-day international by 43 runs Saturday to sweep the series 3-0.

The tourists were dismissed for 221 off 40 overs in response to New Zealand’s 264-8, in a match shortened to 42 overs after a delayed start at Mount Maunganui.

It followed the pattern of the first two games, with the hosts winning the opener in Napier by 73 runs, followed by an 84-run victory in Hamilton.

New Zealand also dominated the preceding T20 series, winning 4-1.

Pakistan struggled throughout the tour to adjust to the sustained bounce and movement of New Zealand’s seam attack and their batsmen were again guilty of rash shots at Bay Oval.

Aggressive pace bowler Sears claimed 5-34 to follow his five-wicket bag in Hamilton, with four of his victims falling to short-pitched deliveries.

Player of the series Sears became the first New Zealander to claim five wickets in successive ODIs and said he simply appreciated a chance to play in the 50-over series, having previously been considered a T20 specialist.

“It was a cool couple of days, I’m pretty grateful to get the opportunity against a really good team and it was cool to get some wickets,” said Sears, who adopted the same successful approach in both games.

“Same plan, it was just trying to hold it through the middle and just keep that pressure going. It was just cool to be part of that performance.”

Fellow seamer Jacob Duffy, who was a handful in both series, took 2-40, including the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan for 37 in the 33rd over to effectively end the tourists’ hopes of victory.

Babar Azam top-scored with 50 off 58 balls while opener Abdullah Shafique ground out a sluggish 33 off 56.

Pakistan outplayed again

Pakistan’s innings began badly when opener Imam-ul-Haq was forced to retire hurt for one, having been struck on the jaw by a fielder’s throw when attempting a quick single.

Rizwan conceded his team had been outplayed.

“It’s a disappointing series. I will give credit to New Zealand, they played really well in all departments of the game,” he said.

“They are like true professionals in all departments. And we need to improve and that’s it, we need to play better against the new ball.”

Earlier, Rhys Mariu scored a maiden half-century after New Zealand were asked to bat first, with the start of the match delayed for two hours because of a wet outfield.

Opener Mariu, playing just his second international match, scored a composed 58 off 61 balls, featuring six fours and two sixes.

A number of New Zealand middle-order batsmen made starts but didn’t press on for big scores until captain Michael Bracewell produced a flashy 59 at the death.

Bracewell struck six sixes in his 40-ball knock before being caught off the last ball of the innings bowled by Akif Javed.

Seamer Javed took 4-62 off his eight overs although Naseem Shah was arguably the best of the Pakistan bowlers, taking 2-54 and bowling with good pace and movement.