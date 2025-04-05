Balochistan govt warns of legal action against BNP-M long march

The Balochistan government warned on Saturday of legal action against the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) long march, stating that some elements are determined to hold the provincial Red Zone hostage.

During a press conference, Balochistan government spokesman Shahid Rind expressed the government’s concern about speeches made by the party’s leadership, adding that legal measures will be pursued.

He noted that the government has shown patience thus far and has engaged in negotiations with march participants on two occasions.

He warned that the government has alternative options if the marchers continue to be obstinate.

The spokesperson emphasized that the government will not permit the BNP-M plan to take over the Red Zone.

Currently, Section 144 is enforced in the province, and any violations will be addressed legally.

The BNP-M has announced plans to commence the long march towards Quetta on April 6, instructing its activists to reach Lakpass in Mastung by April 5.