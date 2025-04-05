AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
BOP 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.47%)
FCCL 47.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FFL 16.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.62%)
FLYNG 27.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
HUBC 142.32 Decreased By ▼ -4.59 (-3.12%)
HUMNL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.33%)
KOSM 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
MLCF 61.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.35%)
OGDC 226.77 Decreased By ▼ -7.91 (-3.37%)
PACE 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
PAEL 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.61 (-3.47%)
PIAHCLA 17.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 10.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.95%)
POWER 12.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
PPL 185.92 Decreased By ▼ -5.88 (-3.07%)
PRL 37.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.43%)
PTC 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.66%)
SEARL 100.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.59%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 38.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.02%)
SYM 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
TELE 7.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.4%)
TPLP 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.72%)
TRG 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.92%)
WAVESAPP 10.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.35%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
YOUW 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
BR100 12,826 Increased By 19.4 (0.15%)
BR30 38,861 Decreased By -842.2 (-2.12%)
KSE100 118,792 Decreased By -146.5 (-0.12%)
KSE30 36,779 Increased By 22.6 (0.06%)
Apr 05, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Zelenskyy slams US embassy for ‘weak’ reaction to deadly strike

AFP Published 05 Apr, 2025 05:44pm
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a meeting with members of the media, March 2, 2025. Photo: Reuters
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a meeting with members of the media, March 2, 2025. Photo: Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday slammed the US embassy in Ukraine for what he called a “weak” statement that did not blame Russia for a missile strike that killed 18 people.

The criticism came as US President Donald Trump has pushed for a partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine while seeking a thaw in ties with Moscow.

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Friday evening hit a residential area in Zelenskyy’s home town of Kryvyi Rig in central Ukraine, killing 18 including nine children. The Ukrainian president said 62 were wounded.

Writing on social media Zelenskyy said that the “reaction of the US Embassy is unpleasantly surprising”.

“Such a strong country, such a strong people – and such a weak reaction,” Zelenskyy said.

French, UK military chiefs discuss ‘reassurance’ options with Ukraine leader

“They are even afraid to say the word ‘Russian’ when talking about the missile that killed the children.”

US Ambassador Bridget Brink posted on Friday evening when there was not a complete toll: “Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in (Kryvyi Rig). More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end.”

Numerous comments under the post criticised Brink for not saying that Russia launched the attack.

Brink was appointed by Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden and has been ambassador since May 2022.

In recent posts on X she has not directly named Russia while referring to attacks on Ukraine, which she did regularly until mid-February, when Zelenskyy and Trump had an angry exchange in the Oval Office.

Ukraine Ukraine Russia conflict Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukraine peace deal

Comments

200 characters

Zelenskyy slams US embassy for ‘weak’ reaction to deadly strike

US starts collecting Trump’s new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

Balochistan govt warns of legal action against BNP-M long march

Leading garment producer Bangladesh holds crisis talks on US tariffs

Pakistan Navy ship undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea

New Zealand hammer Pakistan by 43 runs to sweep ODI series 3-0

Gold price per tola falls Rs5500 in Pakistan

Govt to devise strategy to lessen US tariff impact

Ramazan package attracts praise for ‘transparency’

Power tariff cut: Rs5 instant relief in next few days: Nepra chief

Bilawal reiterates opposition to canal project

Read more stories