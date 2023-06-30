AVN 44.04 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.78%)
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on new $3bn stand-by arrangement

  • Agreement subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with its consideration expected by mid-July
Bilal Memon Published June 30, 2023

In a major breakthrough, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Friday that its staff and Pakistani authorities have reached a staff-level agreement on policies to be supported by a $3-billion, nine-month Stand-By Arrangement (SBA).

The staff-level agreement is subject to approval by the IMF Executive Board, with its consideration expected by mid-July.

“The new SBA builds on the authorities’ efforts under Pakistan’s 2019 EFF-supported program which expires end-June,” Nathan Porter, IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan, was quoted as saying in the press release on the day the Extended Fund Facility expired.

The new IMF arrangement, seen as a massive positive for the government and the economy reeling from crisis, extends Pakistan’s commitment with the lender well into the second half of fiscal year 2023-24, and is also an upgrade from the earlier expectation that the country would receive $1.1 billion at the conclusion of the ninth review.

Porter said the new SBA would provide a policy anchor and a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners in the period ahead for Pakistan.

“Since the completion of the combined seventh and eight reviews under the 2019 Extended Fund Facility (EFF) in August 2022, the economy has faced several external shocks such as the catastrophic floods in 2022 that impacted the lives of millions of Pakistanis and an international commodity price spike in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

It will be important that the budget is executed as planned, and the authorities resist pressures for unbudgeted spending or tax exemptions in the period ahead: IMF Mission Chief to Pakistan Nathan Porter

“As a result of these shocks as well as some policy missteps—including shortages from constraints on the functioning of the foreign exchange market—economic growth has stalled.

“Inflation, including for essential items, is very high. Despite the authorities’ efforts to reduce imports and the trade deficit, reserves have declined to very low levels. Liquidity conditions in the power sector also remain acute, with further buildup of arrears (circular debt) and frequent loadshedding.

“Given these challenges, the new SBA would provide a policy anchor and a framework for financial support from multilateral and bilateral partners in the period ahead.”

‘Measures taken, but authorities must resist pressure for unbudgeted spending’

Porter said Pakistan has already taken a number of measures ahead of the new programme, including a FY24 budget in line with the goals of supporting fiscal sustainability and mobilising revenue, which will enable greater social and development spending.

However, the official added that the government must resist pressures for unbudgeted spending or tax exemptions in the period ahead, a remark that comes as Pakistan also prepares for elections this year.

“The FY24 budget advances a primary surplus of around 0.4 percent of GDP by taking some steps to broaden the tax base and increase tax collection from undertaxed sectors, as well as improving progressivity, while ensuring space to strengthen support for the vulnerable through the BISP program.

“It will be important that the budget is executed as planned, and the authorities resist pressures for unbudgeted spending or tax exemptions in the period ahead.”

Going forward, the SBP should remain proactive to reduce inflation, which particularly affects the most vulnerable, and maintain a foreign exchange framework free of restrictions on payments and transfers for current international transactions and multiple currency practices: IMF Mission Chief

Porter said the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has withdrawn the guidance on import prioritisation and is committed to ensuring the full market determination of the exchange rate.

“Going forward, the SBP should remain proactive to reduce inflation, which particularly affects the most vulnerable, and maintain a foreign exchange framework free of restrictions on payments and transfers for current international transactions and multiple currency practices.

“Continued efforts to mobilise financial support from multilateral institutions and bilateral partners. In addition to generous climate-related pledges from the January 2023 Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan held in Geneva, the authorities’ efforts have focused on obtaining new financing and securing the rollover of debt falling due.

“This will support near-term policy efforts and replenish gross reserves, with the aim of bringing them to more comfortable levels.”

“The authorities’ program also includes ongoing efforts to strengthen the viability of the energy sector (including through a timely FY24 annual rebasing), improving SOE governance, and strengthening the public investment management framework, including for projects needed to build resilience to climate change.

The IMF said that full and timely implementation of the program will be critical for its success in light of the difficult challenges.

Background

The IMF agreement comes hours after Finance Minister Ishaq Dar stated that he expected a staff level agreement for a crucial bailout deal with the IMF in the next 24 hours.

“We are very close to signing a staff level agreement with the IMF,” Dar told Reuters late on Thursday.

“I think it should come some time tonight or maximum within 24 hours … we have finalised everything.”

Dar had earlier also stated that the government was making efforts to secure more than $1.1 billion in funding.

“We are making efforts to ensure that Pakistan not only gets the funds from the ninth review before June 30, but a mechanism is also found to get the ‘balance’,” said Dar during his appearance on ‘Capital Talk’ aired on Geo News on Tuesday.

“There is roughly $2.6 billion (in disbursement) left in Pakistan’s IMF programme, according to my calculations.”

The development comes at a time when Pakistan’s economy is reeling from crisis with foreign exchange reserves at only a month of import cover. The depleting level prompted Pakistan’s central bank to impose import restrictions, much to the dismay of industries heavily reliant on inward shipments to produce goods in the country.

While the SBP removed restrictions, many believe that imports would not truly begin until Pakistan secured lines of credit that would boost foreign exchange reserves.

Programme seen as crucial to help battered economy

Experts have regularly stated the resumption of the IMF bailout package is crucial for the cash-strapped South Asian economy facing a balance of payment crisis.

The funding from the international lender would pave the way for further inflows from Pakistan’s multilateral and bilateral partners reducing risks of a potential default, experts have said.

In addition, it lends stability to the currency market, and anchors expectations of economic growth, inflation and interest rates.

Also read:

Bilal Memon

Bilal Memon is the Head of Digital Content at Business Recorder. His Twitter handle is @bilalahmadmemon

Comments

Shahid Khan Jun 30, 2023
What an achievement for our poor country! Masha'Allah we will have more loan and more interest! This is the nazuk Surat e haal we are living with. Shame on those who are ruling our country or ruled us
Tulukan Mairandi Jun 30, 2023
It is just a Standby Arrangement (i.e. an allocation subject to many tests) that is being blown out of proportion by Dar and Co. The $1.1 billion is gone. Stop hoodwinking your people, Dar.
Tulu Mar Jun 30, 2023
IMF should give policies to Government to immediately stop free fuel, Gov Cars , free housing , free electric, free forigen tour .
Abdullah Jun 30, 2023
Pti and imran feeling sad about it.Same like indian they badly wanted pkaistan to default as the rich would not get affected.
MUHAMMAD Aquib Jun 30, 2023
Instead of taxing additional 2.5 income tax on some salaried employee ,those give servants doing double job or additional business ,but not paying or little payingincome tax on this extra income must be brought under FBR rafar
Yogesh (India) Jun 30, 2023
Now that IMF has given you loans behave responsibly. Do not spend money on luxury or war.Come out of this mess. Blaming world is easy but not the solution.You have to perform.Increse your exports,earn dollars. Best luck from India.
ALTAF NOOR ALI Jun 30, 2023
Mr. Ishaq Dar is a Chartered Accountant. He lived up to the expectation. He fought till the end to provide maximum relief to the common people, in line with direction of his patron in the UK. It something else that there was not much room available for us. With this program implemented, I hope he will make the most of what is available.
Aqib Jun 30, 2023
Against all odds, this agreement is signed on the last day in the most dramatic fashion and Pakistani way. No wonder we Pakistanis keep calm in the most tense situations be it a cricket match or a matter of life or death for our economy. Shukar Alhamulillah
Saleem Jun 30, 2023
It is a pity o watch a country with huge young population and so much resources of all kind begging in front of IMF. If we could have found an honest and committed leadership this country could have done miracles.
Javed Jun 30, 2023
I was expecting PKR to appreciate to at least 280 based on this news. Why is it still 287.896? Am I missing something?
Saleem Jun 30, 2023
@Aqib, Pakistanis react only when their tail is on fire
Asif Jun 30, 2023
@Javed, You will see this on Monday
Zeeshan Jun 30, 2023
@Javed, yes cause its national holidays
Dr fahad Jun 30, 2023
@Abdullah, From Indians we can expect that behavior. But every Pakistani irrelevant of political views should work hard to strive Pakistan forward and support each other
