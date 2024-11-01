AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
AIRLINK 123.90 Increased By ▲ 2.39 (1.97%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
DFML 40.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.78%)
DGKC 86.76 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.55%)
FCCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
FFBL 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
HUBC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.04%)
KEL 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.51%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.2%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 178.45 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (3.6%)
PAEL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 151.25 Increased By ▲ 9.56 (6.75%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
SEARL 66.65 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.24%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TOMCL 35.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-1.68%)
UNITY 26.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,670 Increased By 186.4 (1.97%)
BR30 29,125 Increased By 753.7 (2.66%)
KSE100 90,579 Increased By 1612.3 (1.81%)
KSE30 28,334 Increased By 506.7 (1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 7.2% in October 2024

  • Reading slightly higher than market and official expectations that put figure in range of 6-7%
BR Web Desk Published November 1, 2024 Updated November 1, 2024 04:13pm

Pakistan’s headline inflation clocked in at 7.2% on a year-on-year basis in October 2024, slightly higher than the reading in September 2024 when it stood at 6.9%, showed Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data on Friday.

On a month-on-month basis, CPI increased by 1.2% in October 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 1% in October 2023.

CPI inflation average during 4MFY25 stood at 8.68% as compared to 28.45% in 4MFY24.

The reading in October is also marginally higher than official expectations.

The finance ministry in its monthly outlook released on Wednesday stated that it expects inflation to stay within the range of 6-7% in October and decelerate further to 5.5-6.5% by November.

“It is expected that inflation will remain within range of 6-7% in October and further down to 5.5 – 6.5% by November 2024,” the Ministry of Finance said in its ‘Monthly Economic Update and Outlook’.

Inflation in Pakistan has been a significant and persistent economic challenge, particularly in recent years. In May of last year, the CPI inflation rate hit a record high of 38%. However, it has been on a downward trajectory since then.

The declining inflation trajectory also gives impetus to a further cut in the key policy rate.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is scheduled to be held on Monday, November 04.

In its last MPC held in September, the SBP unleashed its most aggressive cut in the key policy rate since April 2020, reducing it by 200bps to bring it down to 17.5% amid slowing inflation and declining international oil prices.

Meanwhile, the latest CPI reading was also slightly higher than the projections made by a number of brokerage houses.

Topline Securities expected inflation reading to clock in at around 6.5-7.0% in October.

“Pakistan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Oct 2024 is expected to clock in at 6.5-7.0% YoY (+0.9% MoM), taking 4MF25 average to 8.6% compared to 28.5% in 4MFY24,” said the brokerage house.

Meanwhile, JS Global projected CPI to fall to 6.5% in October.

“Ongoing sharp disinflation trend is expected to persist, with October 2024 CPI likely to fall to 6.5% (lowest since Jan-2021 owing to a high base affect), a 59bp MoM uptick. This would take 4MFY25 average to 8.5%, down from 4MFY24 average of 28.4%,” JS Global said.

Urban, rural inflation

The PBS said CPI inflation urban remained stable at 9.3% on year on-year basis in October 2024 as compared to the previous month and increase of 25.5% in October 2023.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.1% in October 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 1.1% in October 2023.

CPI inflation rural increased by 4.2% on year-on-year basis in October 2024 as compared to 3.6% in the previous month and 28.7% in October 2023.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.5% in October 2024 as compared to a decrease of 0.5% in the previous month and an increase of 0.9% in October 2023.

Pakistan Economy SBP PBS Pakistan Bureau of Statistics inflation rate CPI CPI inflation Pakistan inflation SBP MPC CPI reading

Comments

200 characters

Inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 7.2% in October 2024

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil climbs more than $1 on reports of Iran preparing strike on Israel

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister

Negotiations with IPPs: Nepra voices concerns about ‘key’ factors

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Read more stories