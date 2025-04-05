AIRLINK 175.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.01 (-1.13%)
Pakistan Navy ship undertakes counter-piracy patrols in Arabian Sea

April 5, 2025

Pakistan Navy Ship ASLAT undertook counter-piracy patrols in the Arabian Sea, off the east coast of Somalia in support of Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151).

In a statement issued today, Directorate General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy) said that CTF-151 is taking proactive measures to enhance its presence in the region, “remaining vigilant of the piracy threat in the Gulf of Aden, the vicinity of Socotra Gap, and off the east coast of Somalia”.

The press release further said that these efforts aim to deter piracy, armed robbery, and other illicit activities to ensure the safety of vital Sea Lines of Communication (SLOCs).

Pak Navy ship conducts exercises with Japanese, Spanish ships in Indian Ocean

“The deployment of PNS ASLAT reflects Pakistan Navy’s firm resolve to combat piracy and armed robbery, while also protecting global maritime commons and ensuring the free flow of maritime trade in the region.”

