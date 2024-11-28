AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 128.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.25%)
BOP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (10.32%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
DFML 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
DGKC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.25%)
FCCL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.48%)
FFBL 74.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.12%)
FFL 12.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
HUBC 110.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.64%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.47%)
KOSM 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
MLCF 40.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.94%)
NBP 71.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.59%)
OGDC 190.70 Increased By ▲ 2.41 (1.28%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
PPL 156.50 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.51%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.45 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.24%)
SEARL 83.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.95%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.5%)
TOMCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.63%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.84 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TRG 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.55%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 10,724 Increased By 65.8 (0.62%)
BR30 31,725 Increased By 393.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 99,879 Increased By 609.7 (0.61%)
KSE30 31,177 Increased By 144.7 (0.47%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India bond yields may dip on decline in US yields despite sticky inflation

Reuters Published 28 Nov, 2024 09:47am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to nudge lower at open on Thursday on back of the decline in US Treasury yields, despite the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge indicating a potentially cautious road to the central bank cutting borrowing costs.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to move between 6.79% and 6.82% compared with its previous closing level of 6.8123%.

“Probably (yields will) nudge a bit lower at open and then should be fairly quiet. Difficult to see much desire to take it much below 6.80%,” a fixed income trader at a bank said.

“That will happen, if at all, post the (India) GDP data.”

India September-quarter growth data is due on Friday.

The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped six basis points on Wednesday to the lowest in more than three weeks, despite inflation remaining elevated, taking its week-to-date fall to 16 bps. The US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3%, matching expectations.

In the 12 months through October, core inflation increased 2.8%, up from 2.7% in September. The Fed’s medium-term target for inflation is 2%.

The “sticky reading” will add to doubts that the Fed needs to cut interest rates in December after all, ING Bank said in a note.

“The 0.3% month-on-month reading may still be a little too high for the Fed’s liking”, ING said.

India bond yields to trend higher as US peers spike

The interest rate futures market is currently assigning a 60% probability that the Fed will cut rates at its December meeting.

Investors expect more rate cuts in 2025, although they reckon it will slower and shallower in the wake of Donald Trump’s election victory.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India bond yields may dip on decline in US yields despite sticky inflation

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories