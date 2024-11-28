AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 128.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.28%)
BOP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (10.45%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.97%)
DFML 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
DGKC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (3.25%)
FCCL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.48%)
FFBL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.02%)
FFL 12.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HUBC 110.56 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.18%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.36%)
KEL 5.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.47%)
KOSM 7.74 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
MLCF 40.97 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.94%)
NBP 71.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.59%)
OGDC 190.50 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (1.17%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
PPL 156.25 Increased By ▲ 3.58 (2.34%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.86%)
SEARL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.7%)
TELE 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.77%)
TOMCL 33.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.6%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 56.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.73%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,727 Increased By 68.9 (0.65%)
BR30 31,737 Increased By 405.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 99,878 Increased By 608.6 (0.61%)
KSE30 31,174 Increased By 141.6 (0.46%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-28

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

Rizwan Bhatti Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 09:28am

KARACHI: Banks are aggressively ramping up credit disbursement to the private sector, driven by a pressing need to meet regulatory targets and avoid a hefty additional tax burden.

In an unprecedented surge, credit to the private sector soared to Rs 880 billion during the initial months of the current fiscal year (FY25), marking a sharp turnaround from previous trends.

A healthy competition has emerged among banks in Pakistan as they are trying to increase lending to the private sector, driven by a critical regulatory target to meet the 50 percent Advance-to-Deposit Ratio (ADR) by December 31, 2024.

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

According to the latest statistics released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), credit to the private sector soared to Rs 880.36 billion between July 1 and November 15, of this fiscal year - a remarkable turnaround, compared to the Rs 82.4 billion net retirement recorded during the same period last fiscal year.

Out of total disbursement, an amount of Rs 647 billion was disbursed by the conventional bank branches and Rs 258 billion by Islamic banks. While, Islamic banking branches of conventional banks witnessed a decline of Rs 25 billion.

The growth in credit to the private sector stems from new measures announced by the government, tying tax penalties to banks’ failure to achieve the ADR threshold. While banks celebrated a significant rise in profits during 2023, doubling their earnings, the prospect of a substantial incremental tax has jolted the sector into action. The pressure is mounting as banks are required to extend an additional near about Rs 1.5 trillion in loans over the next one month to hit the ADR target by the December deadline.

Banks have two paths to meet the ADR target, first significantly increase loans to the private sector or reduce the deposits. Therefore, the banks are offering credit to diverse sectors, ranging from agriculture to manufacturing, in a bid to meet regulatory requirements.

This rapid surge in private-sector lending has broader implications as while it opens opportunities for businesses to access much-needed financing, the abrupt spike may also increase risks, including loan quality concerns and inflationary pressures.

Last week, some banks imposed 5 percent monthly fee on deposits of above Rs 1 billion to discourage the large deposits aimed to achieve ADR target by end of December, however, banks on Tuesday have announced to withdraw this additional fee as SBP has removed Minimum Profit Rate (MPR) requirement for all conventional banks on deposits from financial institutions, public sector enterprises, and public limited companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

banks private sector FBR additional tax Credit to private sector Tax burdens Advance to Deposit Ratio Minimum Profit Rate Credit Disbursement

Comments

200 characters

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories