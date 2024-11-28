AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.32%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.83%)
CNERGY 4.77 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.36%)
DCL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.13%)
DFML 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.87%)
DGKC 84.49 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.11%)
FCCL 34.22 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.39%)
FFBL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
FFL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
HUBC 110.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.35%)
HUMNL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.5%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.24%)
KOSM 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
MLCF 40.81 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.54%)
NBP 71.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.79%)
OGDC 189.96 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
PPL 156.20 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.31%)
PRL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.81%)
PTC 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.26%)
SEARL 83.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.83%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.84%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
TRG 56.38 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,724 Increased By 65.8 (0.62%)
BR30 31,725 Increased By 393.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 99,836 Increased By 567 (0.57%)
KSE30 31,162 Increased By 129.8 (0.42%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

‘W-category’: UAF degree programmes, departments listed

Press Release Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has achieved another milestone as its several degree programmes and departments are listed in the elite category of higher learning called ‘W-category’ as per National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council, Higher Education Commission.

W-category is referred to highest ranking for Pakistani universities, which determine that degrees from these universities are highly recognized locally, nationally, and internationally.

The departments and degree programmes which have found space in the W-category include Plant Breeding and Genetic, Horticulture Sciences, Agronomy, Soil and Environmental Sciences, Agriculture Biotechnology, Plant Pathology, Seed Science & Technology, Entomology, Food Science and Technology, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Animal Sciences, Livestock Management and others.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

UAF

Comments

200 characters

‘W-category’: UAF degree programmes, departments listed

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories