‘W-category’: UAF degree programmes, departments listed

FAISALABAD: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has achieved another milestone as its several degree programmes and departments are listed in the elite category of higher learning called ‘W-category’ as per National Agricultural Education Accreditation Council, Higher Education Commission.

W-category is referred to highest ranking for Pakistani universities, which determine that degrees from these universities are highly recognized locally, nationally, and internationally.

The departments and degree programmes which have found space in the W-category include Plant Breeding and Genetic, Horticulture Sciences, Agronomy, Soil and Environmental Sciences, Agriculture Biotechnology, Plant Pathology, Seed Science & Technology, Entomology, Food Science and Technology, Human Nutrition and Dietetics, Animal Sciences, Livestock Management and others.

