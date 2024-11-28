AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-28

UN women launches #KoiJawaazNahi campaign

Press Release Published 28 Nov, 2024 07:09am

KARACHI: UN Women Pakistan inaugurated its #KoiJawaazNahi (#No Excuse) advocacy campaign at Karachi University, marking the commencement of the “16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.”

This year’s campaign aligns with the theme: “Towards 30 Years of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action: UNiTE to End Violence Against Women and Girls.” As the world nears the 30th anniversary of this pivotal declaration, the 2024 16 Days Campaign emphasizes revitalizing commitments, holding stakeholders accountable, and encouraging collective action to eliminate violence against women and girls.

The launch featured the Rolling Resistance: Theatre on Wheels initiative, a specially branded mobile theatre truck aimed at fostering dialogue and raising awareness through live performances

The launch event, held at Karachi University, brought together leaders from academia, government, and civil society. Louise Nylin, Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, opened the proceedings by emphasizing the campaign’s transformative potential:

“Through creative platforms like Rolling Resistance, we aim to spark dialogue, foster empathy, and empower communities to reject violence in all its forms. Gender-based violence is not just a women’s issue; it is a human rights crisis affecting every facet of society. Globally, one in three women experiences violence in her lifetime.”

Prof Dr Shaista Tabassum, Dean of Social Sciences, Karachi University, appreciated UN Women by launching the campaign in the university to spread awareness about the cause amongst young minds. “As an institution dedicated to shaping minds, Karachi University is proud to host this campaign. The fight against gender-based violence requires not just policies but also a cultural shift that initiatives like these can inspire,” Dr Shaista stated.

Shaheena Sher Ali, Minister for Women Development Department, Government of Sindh, urged collective responsibility in combating gender-based violence. “This campaign reminds us that there is #KoiJawaazNahi – no excuse – for violence against women. It is time for us all, as policymakers, educators, and citizens, to stand united and ensure that every woman and girl in Sindh and Pakistan lives free from fear.”

Rolling Resistance is set to travel to Lahore, and Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, culminating in Islamabad using mobile performances to amplify its message. The campaign highlights the power of street theatre to challenge societal norms and foster a united stand against gender-based violence. Aligned with the Beijing+30 advocacy priorities, the campaign focuses on three critical areas: strengthening accountability through justice for survivors and holding perpetrators responsible; securing sustainable funding to empower women’s rights organizations; and advancing national strategies and action plans to prevent and respond to violence against women and girls.

