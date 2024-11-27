Infiltration attempt from Afghan border thwarted

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s security forces successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in the Hassan Khel area of North Waziristan.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the movement of the group was detected during the night of November 25-26.

The security forces swiftly engaged the infiltrators, effectively neutralising their attempt to cross into Pakistan. Three terrorists were eliminated during the operation.

The ISPR reiterated Pakistan’s persistent calls to the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side and to prevent the use of Afghan territory for acts of terrorism against Pakistan.

“The Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny sanctuary to terrorists,” the statement added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024