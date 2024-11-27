Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 199,748 tonnes of cargo comprising 137,959 tonnes of import cargo and 61,789 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 137,959 comprised of 53,993 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 44,116 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 39,850 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 61,789 comprised of 33,025 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 18,17 tonnes of Barite Lumps & 10,592 tonnes of Clinkers.

Approximately, 06 ships namely, Seaspan Oceania, Seacon Bangkok, Yasmin, CmaCgm Columba & Independent Spirit Berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Pvt Aurora, Haein Hope, Seaspan Oceania, Bulk Castor & Apl Antwerp sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

