Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

Pakistan and Belarus reaffirmed on Tuesday the commitment to further strengthen their economic and trade relations.

This was expressed in a meeting held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in Islamabad today.

During their meeting, the two sides discussed regional and international issues and expressed satisfaction over the positive progress in all aspects of Pakistan-Belarus relations during the past decade, as per Radio Pakistan.

The PM expressed the confidence that the visit of Belarusian President will be immensely helpful in opening new avenues of cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

The president had arrived on Monday and was received by Prime Minister Sharif and other top government officials.

President Lukashenko was accorded a red carpet at Noor Khan Airbase.

Pakistan, Belarus sign 8 MoUs to boost trade, cooperation

On Monday, Pakistan and Belarus signed 8 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral trade and cooperation during the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum in Islamabad.

On Monday, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Belarusian Minister for Energy Aleksei Kushnarenko witnessed the signing of the MoUs between the two sides.