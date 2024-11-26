AGL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-3.49%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.22 (-3.22%)
BOP 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.62%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.52%)
DCL 8.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.86%)
DFML 37.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.86 (-9.31%)
DGKC 77.80 Decreased By ▼ -4.29 (-5.23%)
FCCL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-5.74%)
FFBL 70.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.84 (-3.9%)
FFL 12.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.79%)
HUBC 106.35 Decreased By ▼ -4.39 (-3.96%)
HUMNL 13.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-5.93%)
KEL 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-7.51%)
KOSM 7.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-5.12%)
MLCF 37.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-4.88%)
NBP 68.18 Increased By ▲ 4.17 (6.51%)
OGDC 183.50 Decreased By ▼ -9.32 (-4.83%)
PAEL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.98%)
PIBTL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.59%)
PPL 144.75 Decreased By ▼ -9.32 (-6.05%)
PRL 24.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-4.72%)
PTC 16.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-6.06%)
SEARL 78.61 Decreased By ▼ -3.69 (-4.48%)
TELE 7.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-5.8%)
TOMCL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-4.36%)
TPLP 8.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.24%)
TREET 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.72%)
TRG 54.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-4.53%)
UNITY 27.64 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.65%)
BR100 10,195 Decreased By -309.6 (-2.95%)
BR30 29,963 Decreased By -1263.2 (-4.05%)
KSE100 95,664 Decreased By -2416.2 (-2.46%)
KSE30 29,778 Decreased By -780.5 (-2.55%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

BR Web Desk Published 26 Nov, 2024 01:52pm

Pakistan and Belarus reaffirmed on Tuesday the commitment to further strengthen their economic and trade relations.

This was expressed in a meeting held between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in Islamabad today.

During their meeting, the two sides discussed regional and international issues and expressed satisfaction over the positive progress in all aspects of Pakistan-Belarus relations during the past decade, as per Radio Pakistan.

The PM expressed the confidence that the visit of Belarusian President will be immensely helpful in opening new avenues of cooperation and partnership between the two countries.

The president had arrived on Monday and was received by Prime Minister Sharif and other top government officials.

President Lukashenko was accorded a red carpet at Noor Khan Airbase.

Pakistan, Belarus sign 8 MoUs to boost trade, cooperation

On Monday, Pakistan and Belarus signed 8 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral trade and cooperation during the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum in Islamabad.

On Monday, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Belarusian Minister for Energy Aleksei Kushnarenko witnessed the signing of the MoUs between the two sides.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan and Belarus Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko

Comments

200 characters

Pakistan, Belarus agree to further strengthen economic, trade ties

Extremism is not peaceful protest, says PM Shehbaz as PTI supporters march towards Zero Point

SBP makes key revisions to Minimum Profit Rate requirements, Islamic banking guidelines

World Bank offers assistance to streamline Pakistan’s budget-making process

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Donald Trump vows to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, Canada, 10% tariffs on China

Oil steadies amid possible Middle East ceasefire

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Read more stories