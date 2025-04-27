PCB revises PSL 10 schedule amid broadcaster concerns

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 schedule has made minor adjustments, with two matches in Multan rescheduled following a request from the tournament’s broadcasters.

According to a statement, the afternoon game on 1 May between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings, originally scheduled at the Multan Cricket Stadium, will now take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The first ball will be bowled at 3 pm.

This also means Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will now host a double header on 1 May, which is also a public holiday (Labour Day). In the evening, Gaddafi Stadium will host the Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators match as per the original schedule, which will begin at 8 pm.

Furthermore, the last of the Multan-leg match scheduled on 10 May afternoon between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators will now take place on 11 May evening, with the first ball to be bowled at 8 pm at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators win last-ball thriller against Karachi Kings

According to reports, the changes were made to accommodate the broadcasters’ logistical challenges. PSL management agreed to the modifications after consulting with stakeholders.

One potential factor behind the rescheduling is the recent expulsion of 23 members from the PSL broadcasting team amid rising diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and India, reports added.

While there were initial discussions about shifting the Multan matches to Lahore, the venue has remained unchanged, with only the dates and timings revised.

PSL 10: Babar Azam, Talat shine as Peshawar Zalmi overpower Lahore Qalandars

Meanwhile, Islamabad United, three-time PSL champions, continue to dominate the points table with five consecutive wins, accumulating 10 points. Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars sit in second place with six points from three wins and three defeats. Karachi Kings are placed third, also with six points, but with a lower net run rate of -0.217.

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators occupy the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, each with two wins and four points. Multan Sultans, with one win from six matches, are currently at the bottom of the table with two points.