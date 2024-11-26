AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-26

Belarusian President arrives

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 26 Nov, 2024 05:49am

ISLAMABAD: Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrived in Islamabad on Monday on a three-day official visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has geared up efforts to attract foreign investors in order to steer the country out of the prevalent economic crisis.

Lukashenko was accorded a red carpet at Noor Khan Airbase, and was received by Prime Minister Sharif and other top government officials.

A statement issued by the PM Office said that “during his visit, Lukashenko will hold meeting with Prime Minister Sharif besides delegation level discussions will also be held between the two countries.”

The Belarusian president’s delegation includes top businessmen and investors as well as key ministers of his cabinet.

During his visit, President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

Moreover, several agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs) will also be signed during the visit.

Belarusian president’s visit reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus.

In a message on X, Sharif said Pakistan and Belarus enjoy strong fraternal relations and “we will work together to further strengthen these ties”.

“Delighted to welcome my dear friend Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of Republic of Belarus to Islamabad. Looking forward to our discussions during this important visit,” he added.

