Pakistan, China vow to uphold regional peace, stability

Pakistan and China have reiterated their firm resolve to uphold regional peace and stability, promote mutual respect and understanding, and jointly oppose unilateralism and hegemonic policies, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

The understanding was reached during a telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday.

During the conversation, Dar briefed his Chinese counterpart on the current regional situation. He categorically rejected India’s unilateral and illegal actions, as well as its baseless propaganda against Pakistan.

Expressing deep appreciation for China’s consistent and unwavering support, the foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to the iron-clad Pakistan-China friendship and the shared vision of an all-weather strategic cooperative partnership.

He emphasised Pakistan’s determination to further deepen bilateral cooperation across all spheres.

Both sides agreed to maintain close communication and coordination at all levels to advance their shared objectives of peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and beyond.

The foreign minister has been actively engaging regional countries amid rising tensions with India following India’s unilateral suspension of the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

Over the past two days, FM Dar has held telephonic conversations with his Egyptian, Saudi, and Iranian counterparts.