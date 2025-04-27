Pakistan dispatches 15th relief consignment for Palestine

On the directions of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday dispatched its 15th humanitarian relief consignment for Palestine.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, this shipment is part of Pakistan’s ongoing humanitarian efforts and marks the 26th overall relief consignment sent to war-affected people of the Middle East.

NDMA sends 100 tons of essential relief to Gaza

With this shipment, Pakistan has dispatched a total of 1,518 tons of relief aid exclusively for Palestine, demonstrating the country’s continued commitment to supporting the people of Gaza in these difficult times.

Overall, Pakistan has dispatched 2,045 tons of humanitarian aid, including 416 tons for Lebanon and 111 tons for Syria.

The government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to standing with the people of Palestine and will continue to provide humanitarian assistance based on the evolving needs of those affected by the ongoing crisis.