Saudi immigration team arrives in Karachi to oversee Road to Makkah initiative

A Saudi immigration team arrived at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Sunday to implement the Road to Makkah initiative, which will facilitate pre-departure immigration clearance for Hajj pilgrims travelling from Pakistan.

The officials were warmly received by the airport management team, according to a spokesperson for the Pakistan Airports Authority.

Starting April 29, coinciding with the departure of the first Hajj flight from Karachi, the Saudi immigration team will conduct immigration clearance for pilgrims at eight dedicated counters at Jinnah International Airport.

The initiative aims to streamline the pilgrims’ entry process into Saudi Arabia by completing immigration formalities before departure from Pakistan.

Earlier, a 45-member Saudi immigration delegation had arrived at Islamabad International Airport. Saudi teams will now be stationed at both Islamabad and Karachi airports to facilitate immigration processing for Hajj pilgrims.

Meanwhile, pre-Hajj 2025 coordination meetings have been completed at Islamabad, Multan, and Peshawar airports. Officials from all relevant departments reaffirmed their commitment to ensuring smooth operations, with facilitation and security arrangements fully in place for the pilgrims.

The Road to Makkah project is part of broader efforts to ease the travel experience for Hajj pilgrims by reducing waiting times upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.