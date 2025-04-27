Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said Sunday it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen, where the Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the launch, saying it targeted an air base in southern Israel.

“The missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted… prior to crossing into Israeli territory,” a military statement said.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said they had launched a “hypersonic missile” at the Nevatim air base in Israel’s Negev desert.

The Houthis, part of Iran’s “axis of resistance” against Israel and the United States, portray themselves as defenders of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

They have regularly launched missiles and drones at Israel and at vessels plying the key Red Sea trade route, prompting waves of attacks by Israel and the United States on Houthi targets.

Since US President Donald Trump took office in January, those attacks have intensified, with almost daily strikes for the past month.

According to Israel’s army radio, the Houthis have fired more than 20 missiles at Israel since they resumed their attacks when Israel renewed its Gaza offensive on March 18 after a two-month ceasefire.