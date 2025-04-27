PSL 10: Five-star Faheem Ashraf powers Quetta to emphatic win over Peshawar

Faheem Ashraf produced a stunning five-wicket haul to lead Quetta Gladiators to a commanding 64-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash on Sunday.

Chasing 179 for victory, Zalmi were bundled out for 114 in 15.2 overs, with Faheem wreaking havoc, finishing with exceptional figures of 5 for 33.

Khurram Shahzad also chipped in with two wickets for just 9 runs in three overs, while Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Wasim picked up one apiece.

PCB revises PSL 10 schedule amid broadcaster concerns

Earlier, after being put into bat, Quetta posted a competitive 178 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Contributions came from across the top order — Saud Shakeel (32 off 26), Finn Allen (31 off 16), Kusal Mendis (32 off 27), and Mark Chapman (33 off 26), who provided solid momentum despite regular wickets.

Alzarri Joseph was the standout bowler for Peshawar Zalmi, claiming 3 for 33, while young Saim Ayub impressed with 2 for 24.

Peshawar Zalmi’s chase never gathered steam after losing early wickets. Skipper Babar Azam (12) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (5) departed cheaply, leaving the middle order exposed. Hussain Talat offered brief resistance with a 34-ball 39, but Faheem Ashraf’s fiery spells proved too much for the batting lineup.

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators win last-ball thriller against Karachi Kings

With this win, Quetta Gladiators strengthened their position in the points table, while Peshawar Zalmi were left searching for consistency.

PSL 10 points table

Team Matches Played (M) Wins (W) Losses (L) Points (PT) Net Run Rate (NRR) Islamabad United (IU) 5 5 0 10 +2.342 Lahore Qalandars (LQ) 6 3 3 6 +0.543 Quetta Gladiators (QG) 5 3 2 6 +0.140 Karachi Kings (KK) 6 3 3 6 -0.217 Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) 6 2 4 4 -0.847 Multan Sultans (MS) 6 1 5 2 -1.562

Next fixture

Quetta Gladiators win now face beleaguered Multan Sultans in an all-important Pakistan Super League clash on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match will begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

Past PSL winners