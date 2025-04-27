AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
BOP 9.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
CNERGY 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
CPHL 88.87 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.02%)
FCCL 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.48%)
FFL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
FLYNG 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.43%)
HUBC 139.39 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.03%)
HUMNL 12.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.43%)
KEL 4.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.94%)
KOSM 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.44%)
MLCF 67.46 Increased By ▲ 2.67 (4.12%)
OGDC 212.37 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.32%)
PACE 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.49%)
PAEL 44.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.58%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.7%)
PIBTL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.52%)
POWER 14.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
PPL 164.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-1.41%)
PRL 29.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-4.05%)
PTC 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
SEARL 88.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.64%)
SSGC 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.36%)
SYM 14.64 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
TELE 7.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.98%)
TPLP 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.35%)
TRG 64.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.12%)
WAVESAPP 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
YOUW 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.88%)
BR100 12,327 Increased By 71.3 (0.58%)
BR30 36,803 Increased By 80.1 (0.22%)
KSE100 115,469 Increased By 449.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 35,563 Increased By 234.3 (0.66%)
Apr 28, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

PSL 10: Five-star Faheem Ashraf powers Quetta to emphatic win over Peshawar

Syed Ahmed Raza Published April 27, 2025

Faheem Ashraf produced a stunning five-wicket haul to lead Quetta Gladiators to a commanding 64-run victory over Peshawar Zalmi in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 clash on Sunday.

Chasing 179 for victory, Zalmi were bundled out for 114 in 15.2 overs, with Faheem wreaking havoc, finishing with exceptional figures of 5 for 33.

Khurram Shahzad also chipped in with two wickets for just 9 runs in three overs, while Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Wasim picked up one apiece.

PCB revises PSL 10 schedule amid broadcaster concerns

Earlier, after being put into bat, Quetta posted a competitive 178 for 7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Contributions came from across the top order — Saud Shakeel (32 off 26), Finn Allen (31 off 16), Kusal Mendis (32 off 27), and Mark Chapman (33 off 26), who provided solid momentum despite regular wickets.

Alzarri Joseph was the standout bowler for Peshawar Zalmi, claiming 3 for 33, while young Saim Ayub impressed with 2 for 24.

Peshawar Zalmi’s chase never gathered steam after losing early wickets. Skipper Babar Azam (12) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (5) departed cheaply, leaving the middle order exposed. Hussain Talat offered brief resistance with a 34-ball 39, but Faheem Ashraf’s fiery spells proved too much for the batting lineup.

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators win last-ball thriller against Karachi Kings

With this win, Quetta Gladiators strengthened their position in the points table, while Peshawar Zalmi were left searching for consistency.

PSL 10 points table

Team Matches Played (M) Wins (W) Losses (L) Points (PT) Net Run Rate (NRR)
Islamabad United (IU) 5 5 0 10 +2.342
Lahore Qalandars (LQ) 6 3 3 6 +0.543
Quetta Gladiators (QG) 5 3 2 6 +0.140
Karachi Kings (KK) 6 3 3 6 -0.217
Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) 6 2 4 4 -0.847
Multan Sultans (MS) 6 1 5 2 -1.562

Next fixture

Quetta Gladiators win now face beleaguered Multan Sultans in an all-important Pakistan Super League clash on Monday at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. The match will begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

Past PSL winners

  • PSL 2016 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2017 – Peshawar Zalmi

  • PSL 2018 – Islamabad United

  • PSL 2019 – Quetta Gladiators

  • PSL 2020 – Karachi Kings

  • PSL 2021 – Multan Sultans

  • PSL 2022 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2023 - Lahore Qalandars

  • PSL 2024 - Islamabad United

Babar Azam Mohammad Amir Faheem Ashraf HBLPSL PSL 10 HBL PSL 10 PSL X PSL 10 points table PSL 10 next fixture PSL winners fastest PSL 10 bowler

Comments

200 characters

PSL 10: Five-star Faheem Ashraf powers Quetta to emphatic win over Peshawar

Diplomatic setback for India at UNSC as Pakistan, China block pro-India statement on Pahalgam attack

Pakistan, India troops exchange fire in Kashmir

Pakistan, China vow to uphold regional peace, stability

Trump-backed DeFi platform inks deal with Pakistan Crypto Council to boost blockchain innovation

Pakistan dispatches 15th relief consignment for Palestine

Death toll from blast at Iran’s Bandar Abbas port rises to 40

Saudi immigration team arrives in Karachi to oversee Road to Makkah initiative

Israel says interecepts missile fired by Yemen’s Houthis

PCB revises PSL 10 schedule amid broadcaster concerns

Read more stories