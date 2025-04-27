AIRLINK 166.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-0.93%)
Security forces kill 54 terrorists infiltrating through Pakistan-Afghanistan border

  • The ISPR says terrorists attempted to infiltrate from the Hassan Khel area in North Waziristan
BR Web Desk Published 27 Apr, 2025 06:43pm

Security forces successfully foiled an infiltration attempt by Khawarij terrorists from the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing 54 militants, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the movement of the militants was detected near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border on the night of April 25-26 and 26-27. Security forces swiftly responded, triggering a fierce gun battle that lasted several hours.

The ISPR reported that the terrorists attempted to infiltrate from the Hassan Khel area in North Waziristan but were intercepted and neutralised by a swift response from Pakistani forces. During the operation, a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered from the slain terrorists.

According to intelligence reports cited by ISPR, the militants were acting under the directives of their “foreign handlers” and were planning major terrorist attacks inside Pakistan.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hailed the operation as a major success, saying, “Today is a significant day for us. Our security forces had timely intelligence about the infiltration attempt, allowing them to encircle the terrorists from three sides and eliminate 54 Khawarij— the highest number killed in a single operation to date.”

He further revealed that intelligence agencies had been monitoring the situation for several days, noting that external elements were pressuring the militants to infiltrate Pakistan urgently and carry out attacks. Border surveillance and security measures have been significantly enhanced in response to these threats.

On Saturday, two soldiers were martyred and 15 terrorists were killed during three separate operations in the KP province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operations were conducted on Friday and Saturday in Karak, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan districts.

In Karak, security forces engaged a militant hideout, killing eight terrorists in a fierce exchange.

Another four were eliminated in North Waziristan, while three more were taken down in South Waziristan’s Gomal Zam area.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Lance Naik Usman Mohmand, 28, from Charsadda, and Sepoy Imran Khan, 26, from Kurram, both of whom fought valiantly before embracing martyrdom.

