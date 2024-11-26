AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-26

Call for early detection of diabetes, proper treatment

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2024 06:52am

LAHORE: Expressing concern over increase in the burden of diseases especially diabetes, Professor of Medicine, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and Mayo Hospital Lahore, Dr Israr-ul-Haq Toor has said that early detection of diabetes with proper diet and regular walk can help avoid complications associated with this disease.

Delivering a lecture to the medical students of the KEMU, Prof Toor maintained that by taking necessary precautions, proper diet and mobilizing yourself, you can stay healthy.

“Every person who reaches the age of 35 should avoid the use of sugar, sweet foods and soft drinks, which are major cause of high blood pressure, heart disease and blindness,” he said, adding: “Avoiding low-calorie foods, fast food and regular exercise can play a role in keeping a person healthy and safe from obesity and diabetes.”

Dr Toor said the burden of diseases in Pakistan is increasing day by day, the main reason for which is the surge in diabetes, which is the root of other diseases. “Medical experts and nutritionists will have to make coordinated and joint efforts to prevent diabetes and special attention must also be paid to raising public awareness. People should focus on their fitness, outdoor activities and daily exercise so that they can avoid the disease,” he said.

In Pakistan, he said an estimated 50 million people are suffering from various digestion-related diseases and these are spreading rapidly.

“If the digestive system is well-maintained, overall health will improve,” he said, adding: “There are three common digestive system diseases i.e., constipation, indigestion, and gastric issues. Constipation affects around 15 percent of the adult population globally. It is more common among women than men.”

He said, “Instead of seeking professional advice, people turn to self-medication or home remedies, which may cause health hazards. Drinking less water, lack of fibre in the diet, and ignoring work-out are the main causes of constipation.”

diabetes Dr Israr ul Haq Toor KEMU diabetes patients Mayo Hospital Lahore

