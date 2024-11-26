AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 31,226 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 98,080 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 30,559 No Change 0 (0%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-26

TotalEnergies says halting new investment in India’s Adani

AFP Published 26 Nov, 2024 07:14am

PARIS: French energy giant TotalEnergies said Monday it was halting new investment linked to Indian conglomerate Adani, after the indictment of its billionaire founder on US bribery charges, an announcement which saw Adani Green shares lose 7.9 percent on the Indian stock market.

US prosecutors have accused tycoon Gautam Adani of paying more than $250 million in bribes to gain lucrative government solar energy contracts, to the detriment of US investors.

The energy and infrastructure tycoon has rejected the accusations which came in a bombshell indictment in New York on Wednesday. It led to India’s opposition leader Rahul Gandhi demanding Adani’s arrest and Kenyan President William Ruto scrapping airport and electricity deals worth about $2.5 billion.

“TotalEnergies has learnt through public announcements made by the US authorities of the indictment of certain individual Adani group executives in relation to an alleged corruption scheme linked to the business of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL),” the energy group said in a statement.

“This indictment does not target AGEL itself, nor any AGEL related companies.

“In accordance with its code of conduct, TotalEnergies rejects corruption in any form,” the group stated.

“Until such time when the accusations against the Adani group individuals and their consequences have been clarified, TotalEnergies will not make any new financial contribution as part of its investments in the Adani group of companies,” the group went on.

TotalEnergies Gautam Adani Adani Group Adani Green Energy US bribery charges AGEL

Comments

200 characters

TotalEnergies says halting new investment in India’s Adani

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

World Bank uncovers key bottlenecks in ‘EDEIP’

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Justice Agha made head of SHC constitutional benches

Read more stories