‘EOBI helpdesk’ to be set up on SIA premises: Shaikh

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2024 08:15am

KARACHI: Dr Javed Shaikh, Acting Chairman of EOBI, has announced to set up EOBI helpdesk on every Monday at the premises of SITE Association of Industry to facilitate members in resolution of their issues related to EOBI.

He also assured the members of SITE Association of Industry to take its representatives on the Board of Directors of EOBI, when reconstituted. He stated this while addressing members of SITE Association of Industry on the occasion of his visit. He was accompanied by high officials of his department namely Abraiz Muzaffar, Director (Coordination) and Kanwal Wali Muhammad, Regional Head, EOBI Nazimabad.

Dr Javed Shaikh said that the system of EOBI has been digitalised and every registered unit has been given user ID and password to enter employees details and generate vouchers.

He mentioned that only 4% registered units from all Pakistan are audited by the department. He added that relaxation is also being given in the audit and from the last audit, next two years’ audit shall be done.

In response to a query from Saleem Parekh (Chief Coordinator), Dr Javed Shaikh clarified that government departments do not fall under EOBI ambit.

He said that he is well aware of employers’ issues and suggested taking up the matters of fixed EOBI contribution and relaxation for Gratuity paying employers with the federal government.

He informed the participants that the EOBI fund currently stands at PKR 532 billion which is re-invested in various schemes. The EOBI is paying monthly pensions worth PKR 5 billion to registered workers. The EOBI collection has improved for the first time during recent months.

He directed the Regional Head present in the meeting to contact the Association first before issuing Notice under Section 81.

President SITE Association Ahmed Azeem Alvi said that despite the highest rates of electricity in Karachi and lack of proper infrastructure, the industrialists of the city are making efforts to keep their industries running.

EOBI SITE Association of Industry Dr Javed Shaikh

